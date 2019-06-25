Can I watch CuriosityStream on Amazon Fire TV?

Best answer: Yes, CuriosityStream is available on Amazon Fire TV. And it supports 4K resolution.

CuriosityStream is a must-have channel for those who want to learn more

Just because you're out of school doesn't mean you have to stop learning. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Those who quit learning after the last bell are doomed to fall behind. That's where CuriosityStream comes in. It's a streaming channel that's full of more than 2,500 documentaries and shows that run the gamut from technology and science to art and life.

Pretty much anything you can think of is in there — and it works great on an Amazon Fire TV.

There are a couple prerequisites, though. First is that you'll need a subscription with CuriosityStream, which you can get here . It starts at $2.99 a month (or $19.99 for a full year) for the high-definition feed. Or if you prefer 4K, it'll run you $9.99 a month, or $69 a year.

In order to take advantage of that 4K ultra-high definition (the kids call it UHD) resolution, you'll need a TV that supports it (and it's almost the default for new TVs these days), and you'll need a Fire TV device that can handle it.

For that reason, we recommend the newish Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K . It's a mere $49 (which not on sale), and in addition to supporting 4K resolution and the Dolby Vision standard for HDR, it also is the first Amazon Fire TV device to support the Dolby Atmos audio protocol, which is a an added bonus.

Or if you prefer to have things baked in and don't want to deal with separate hardware, you can pick up a 55-inch Insignia Amazon Fire TV Edition television (yes, that's a mouthful) for a mere $379, which is kind of a ridiculously good price for a 4K set.

And, of course, you'll need the CuriosityStream app for Amazon Fire TV, which you can find here . (Or just search it out on your Fire TV device.)

One other note: CuriosityStream also is available in Amazon Prime Video Channels , which will let you pay for the service with your Amazon account. That's certainly easier than signing in separately, but some folks have noted an apparent difference in available content.