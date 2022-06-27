Carol Vorderman praises 'old Countdown' as she denies return

Carol Vorderman praised "old Countdown" as she knocked back rumors of a return to the Channel 4 favorite.

The 61-year-old star, who made her debut on Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 on Friday, has been strongly linked to the vacant hot seat on Countdown.

But it's clear from her chat on Lorraine today that Carol’s heart is back in the days when she fronted the series with the late Richard Whiteley.

Host Lorraine Kelly said to Carol that there was a job open on Countdown following Anne Robinson’s departure.

But it appeared that Carol didn’t have a huge amount of love for the new version as she talked fondly about "old Countdown".

"I loved my time with Richard," said Carol. "We laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed…”

“And everyone who watched we never said the word, 'viewer', they were countdowners.” And it was a family and a very special time for a long time.

"I call that old Countdown, previous Countdown.”

Carol became famous on Countdown, being a much-loved part of the show from 1982 to 2008.

Joining her on the Lorraine sofa was her new Celebrity Gogglebox pal and old Countdown friend Gyles Brandreth

Gyles spoke about how Carol was someone who liked to do new things, thus making the point that Carol was unlikely to want to turn the clock back and return to Countdown.

"I love a new challenge," agreed Carol.

Carol fans have been thrilled to see her on Celebrity Gogglebox. She tackled an array of shows in Friday’s episode and is expected to be a part of this Friday’s episode as the Channel 4 hit continues.

However, it appears we may have seen the last of Carol Vorderman on Countdown. Anne Robinson quit the show back in May. And it still remains to be seen who will take over.

