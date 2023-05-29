Casualty fans are all saying the same thing about THESE two characters

Casualty fans are all thinking the same thing when it comes to these two characters, particularly after the pair appeared on screen together in Saturday night's episode, which aired Saturday 27th May, 2023.

Viewers of the BBC show took to Twitter in their droves to comment on the relationship between Jodie, who is struggling in the aftermath of drink spiking, and Cam, who is standing by her side.

'Just caught up and gotta say loved it as always. I've always been a Cam fan so seeing him stand his ground this week was awesome and seeing him stick up for Jodie was awesome and bad ass,' wrote one enthusiastic fan on Twitter.

'Looking forward to seeing more of the both of them.'

Just caught up and gotta say loved it as always. I've always been a Cam fan so seeing him stand his ground this week was awesome and seeing him stick up for Jodie was awesome and bad ass.Looking forward to seeing more of the both of them.#casualtyMay 28, 2023 See more

'Hope Jodie gets with Cam,' wrote another fan of the show, hoping for a romance to blossom between the pair.

Hope Jodie gets with Cam ❤️👍🏼 #CasualtyMay 27, 2023 See more

And a third said, simply, 'Cam and Jodie.'

Cam and Jodie 🥰 #CasualtyMay 27, 2023 See more

Fans were quick to offer their praise to Jodie, who is played by actress Anna Chell.

'Last Saturdays #Casualty was so powerful I'm so glad Rida got to Jodie & Faith was there for her too Jodie is strong & I think she made Faith strong she's going to need her friends. things happen you never forget,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

Last Saturdays #Casualty was so powerful I'm so glad Rida got to Jodie & Faith was there for her too Jodie is strong & I think she made Faith strong she's going to need her friends. things happen you never forget @achell_1 @SDSeggari @KirstyLMitchell ❤️May 27, 2023 See more

While another said, pointing some criticism at other aspects of the show, 'I’m not enjoying Casualty with the storylines based around the 4 new nurses, apart from Jodie, who is a very good actress. It’s aiming more for the comedic value rather than hardcore drama that viewers love. Why is this happening??'

I’m not enjoying Casualty with the storylines based around the 4 new nurses, apart from Jodie, who is a very good actress. It’s aiming more for the comedic value rather than hardcore drama that viewers love. Why is this happening??May 27, 2023 See more

And a third wrote, 'Loved seeing loads more Jodie on screen in last Saturdays #Casualty fantastic performances from @achell_1 has to be said, also I loved the Jodie/Rida scenes too. @SDSeggari is just brilliant isn’t she. Love the friendship.'

Loved seeing loads more Jodie on screen in last Saturdays #Casualty fantastic performances from @achell_1 has to be said, also I loved the Jodie/Rida scenes too. @SDSeggari is just brilliant isn’t she. Love the friendship.May 22, 2023 See more

While another wrote, 'Rida and Jodie >>>> I need more scenes of them 2.'

Rida and Jodie >>>> I need more scenes of them 2 🫠 #casualtyMay 23, 2023 See more

Casualty airs next Saturday 3rd June on BBC1 at 8.30pm.

Next week's Casualty details