Casualty fans are all saying the same thing about THESE two characters

By Lauren Hughes
published

Casualty viewers have a hunch about two key characters and what the future holds.

Casualty fans are all thinking the same thing when it comes to these two characters, particularly after the pair appeared on screen together in Saturday night's episode, which aired Saturday 27th May, 2023. 

Viewers of the BBC show took to Twitter in their droves to comment on the relationship between Jodie, who is struggling in the aftermath of drink spiking, and Cam, who is standing by her side. 

'Just caught up and gotta say loved it as always. I've always been a Cam fan so seeing him stand his ground this week was awesome and seeing him stick up for Jodie was awesome and bad ass,' wrote one enthusiastic fan on Twitter. 

'Looking forward to seeing more of the both of them.'

'Hope Jodie gets with Cam,' wrote another fan of the show, hoping for a romance to blossom between the pair. 

And a third said, simply, 'Cam and Jodie.'

Fans were quick to offer their praise to Jodie, who is played by actress Anna Chell. 

'Last Saturdays #Casualty was so powerful I'm so glad Rida got to Jodie & Faith was there for her too Jodie is strong & I think she made Faith strong she's going to need her friends. things happen you never forget,' wrote one fan on Twitter. 

While another said, pointing some criticism at other aspects of the show, 'I’m not enjoying Casualty with the storylines based around the 4 new nurses, apart from Jodie, who is a very good actress. It’s aiming more for the comedic value rather than hardcore drama that viewers love. Why is this happening??'

And a third wrote, 'Loved seeing loads more Jodie on screen in last Saturdays #Casualty fantastic performances from @achell_1 has to be said, also I loved the Jodie/Rida scenes too. @SDSeggari is just brilliant isn’t she. Love the friendship.'

While another wrote, 'Rida and Jodie >>>> I need more scenes of them 2.'

Casualty airs next Saturday 3rd June on BBC1 at 8.30pm. 

