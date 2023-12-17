Casualty fans are excited after a big announcement about the show
Casualty viewers are eagerly awaiting its return
Casualty fans have been eagerly awaiting its return since the hit medical drama announced its break in the autumn.
When the show last aired on Saturday 16th September fans were left with many unanswered questions.
But now that the return date of Casualty has been announced for December 30th, just before the year is out, it looks like viewers will finally get some clarity over what's been happening at Holby.
And now the BBC show has shared some new insights into what to expect once the show returns. An official post from Casualty producers teased, 'You think you know Nigel Harman? Get to know Max Catch Nigel from Saturday 30th December in new #Casualty.'
Nigel Harman has already confirmed his Casualty exit in an interview with Digital Spy but we're still unsure of the exact details - and it looks like it will be an emotional exit for the star, full of twists and turns.
You think you know Nigel Harman? Get to know Max 👇 Catch Nigel from Saturday 30th December in new #Casualty 🏥 pic.twitter.com/0gFOkZm4p4December 16, 2023
Needless to say, fans were very excited by the update.
'Bloody will,' wrote one fan in reply to the social media post.
While another said, 'Nigel Harman fit on there!'
And a third wrote, 'My love.'
While another said, discussing how much they've missed the BBC show, 'Looking forward to watching Casualty again.Really MISSED YOU...'
Ith's thought that actor Nigel Harman will make his final appearance as Max Christie in the New Year.
The official synopsis for the upcoming storylines has suggested that Nigel's exit plot will see him battling with kidney failure. It reads: 'Time is running out for Max as he faces kidney failure. But when offered a lifeline by Jodie (Anna Chell) he must decide whether he’s ready to accept her help in order to survive.'
Nigel previously told Digital Spy: "I finished my last scene on Monday, [then I] was here on Friday. I’m on screen until the end of February, and [I have] no plans to return at the moment."
Watch this space...
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
