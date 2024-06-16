Casualty fans can't contain their excitement for Stevie Nash as sparks fly with a new love interest

Casualty viewers were all saying the same thing about Stevie Nash in the latest episode of the BBC medical drama.

The latest instalment of Casualty, which aired Saturday 15th June, saw sparks fly between Dr Stevie Nash and a firefighter.

After a long stint of being single after coming out of an abusive relationship, viewers were pleased to see romance in the air between Stevie and a fireman called Rich Walker, played by Michael Keogh.

'Do I sense a spark between Stevie and the firefighter?' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

To which another Casualty fan replied, 'Definitely..Sparking off his wedding ring too.'

Meanwhile, another viewer of the BBC medical drama said, 'Can tell this fire fighter guy likes Stevie but part of me feels he's dodgy , dunno if irs just because it's Stevie he likes and things never go well for her.'

To which another viewer replied, 'Standing around in the pouring rain,with numerous casualties, swapping phone numbers. Yeah that happens in real life I'm sure.'

While another wrote, 'Can’t wait to see how things develop with Stevie’s new love interest.'

While another said, remarking on the fire fighter's chat up line, 'Can I help you with something cos it's kinda starting to rain oh Stevie.'

Other fans expressed how they hoped that Stevie's new love interest isn't 'too good to be true'.

'That’s Stevie’s new love interest generally hope he’s a good one & doesn’t hurt her but is it to good to be true,' wrote another fan on the social media platform

Good luck Stevie, we're all rooting for you!

Tune in next week on Saturday 15th June to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.