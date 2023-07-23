Casualty fans have some bizarre requests for producers, including a new Holby podcast

Casualty fans have made some out-there requests to showrunners as the popularity of the series continues to soar.

Last night's episode of Casualty, Hooke's Law (which aired at 8.25pm on Saturday 22nd July, 2023) saw overworked young nurse Donna in a fatal collision after she rushes home from the hospital.

But while this dramatic episode got fans talking, some took to Twitter to make some strange requests after the episode aired.

'Kinda wish would sell merch. I’d wear a HCH hoodie every day of my life @BBCCasualty,' said one viewer of the BBC show on Twitter.

While another had another bizarre request for producers, asking for a Casualty podcast with wordplay on the phases 'Casual' and 'tea', which make up the show's name.

'It's just occurred to me that #casualty sounds like casual tea and now I really want there to be a podcast where the cast of casualty talk about the show and spill the tea, y'know, casually,' said another fan.

Other fans commented on yet another fantastic episode of the BBC show.

'What a cliffhanger and a dramatic episode Bravo to the cast and crew of #Casualty,' wrote another fan on Twitter.

But not everyone was impressed with the latest episode.

With another writing, 'I'm aware that I sound like a troll....but really #Casualty is not the programme it once was.

'All the dramatic music and excess dramatic stories take so much away from what is was.'

While another said, Another great episode! Casualty is on top form at the moment. At first when Sen took over I wasn’t sure and lots of characters left but all the newbies are great and the stories are fantastic!! It’s in such a great place well done.'

