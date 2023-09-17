Casualty star admits she STRUGGLED with this harrowing storyline
Casualty actor Jaye Jacobs has admitted that she found Donna's latest scenes very difficult
Casualty star Jaye Jacobs has admitted she "struggled" with her latest storylines and the lies her character has told, as "Donna has always been so straight up".
Last night's episode of Casualty (which aired Saturday, 16th September 2023) saw Donna faced the consequences of her actions follow her involvement in a harrowing car crash.
According to the actor, the hardest bit about Donna's latest storyline was the lies she told in the aftermath of the incident.
"I struggled with that, because Donna's always been straight up,” Jaye told Inside Soap.
"Although I put it down to the fact that she was extremely tired, and she thought she was going to get screwed over by the other people in the accident."
Jaye continued, "So it was a defensive thing. It seemed like a good thing to do in the moment, but it was a web she couldn't then un-weave.
The actor then went on to say of the character facing life behind bars, "She's doing what I would do, which is push it down and not really face it at all.
"But that's not very responsible – it would be helpful to make plans either way, but she's not really doing that. She's never been great at adulting."
We first saw Jaye appear as Donna in Casualty's spin-off show Holby City. The actor had two stints on the show before it finished last year.
We saw Jaye make her debut on Casualty in March and she has proved to be a popular character on the show since, despite her latest issues.
Tune in next week to see what's next for Donna and how she'll come to terms with the consequences of her actions.
Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.
To see which Casualty episodes are coming up next, take a look at our TV Guide for the most up-to-date listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.