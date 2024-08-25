Casualty viewers left 'broken' after 'important' storyline that left fans 'crying'
Casualty fans are all saying the same thing about the emotional scenes
Casualty fans have been left torn over the latest scenes, which saw Cam (played by Barney Walsh) confront his past after the sudden death of former mentor Jamie Cleveland (played by Ryan Hawley).
In the latest instalment of BBC medical drama Casualty (which aired Saturday 24th August), Cam revealed his own past trauma.
Casualty viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their feelings about the episode.
'"I thought that when Jamie died, it would be over & it would be finished. But it’s not. This feeling’s still in me." Another phenomenal episode of #Casualty,' wrote one fan on X.
'The contrast between Cam’s story & Ngozi & Nicole’s relationship plus Stevie… Gripping stuff!'
While another said, 'Jamie needed to stay alive for poor Cam to get justice.'
Another fan of the BBC show wrote, 'Thought that when Jamie died, it would be over, and it would be finished. but it's not, this feeling its still in me; the end of #casualty has broken me.
'Siobhan and Cam have a great friendship and love to see that he has someone to talk to. Can we all agree Barney is brilliant!'
And another wrote, 'I can't handle the Cam storyline, I've cried twice.'
Meanwhile, another commented, 'Love #Casualty and the Cam storyline is very important. But his 'pained, suffering' face is just so constant and unconvincing!'
While another wrote, 'I honestly cannot applaud BBC Casualty more for Cam's storyline for someone who's experienced CSA (from a step parent I hate to add - who IS now in prison) its comforting to see it being portrayed in such a brutal but honest way.'
Tune in next week on Saturday 31st August to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.
