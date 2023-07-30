Casualty viewers spot a SERIOUS plot hole in the latest episode of the BBC show

Casualty viewers have spotted an apparent plot hole with the latest big storyline involving Donna Jackson.

The latest episode of Casualty, Little White Lies, (which aired at 8.25pm on Saturday, 29th July 2023) saw Donna weave a web of lies after her disastrous car crash in last week's episode.

But fans spotted an inconsistency in the portrayal of Donna's family life.

One fan asked, 'How old is donna's kid on #Casualty I've been watching Casualty and Holby City for a few yrs and she's had that kid for a while, why can't she cook something or microwave something for herself?'

How old is donna's kid on #Casualty I've been watching Casualty and Holby City for a few yrs and she's had that kid for a while, why can't she cook something or microwave something for herself?July 29, 2023 See more

While another said, 'How fuckin helpless ur Donna's bairns?! Ah wis makkin porridge, tea an toast when Ah wis 6, an that wis afore we hud toasters an microwaves(!) Ah cuid mak a 3 coorse meal by age 10. Bairns ur too saft nooadays.'

How fuckin helpless ur Donna's bairns?! Ah wis makkin porridge, tea an toast when Ah wis 6, an that wis afore we hud toasters an microwaves(!) Ah cuid mak a 3 coorse meal by age 10. Bairns ur too saft nooadays. 😒 #CasualtyJuly 30, 2023 See more

While another commented, 'Hopefully Mia has managed to get to amber because can’t see Donna getting home anytime soon…'

Hopefully Mia has managed to get to amber because can’t see Donna getting home anytime soon… #casualtyJuly 29, 2023 See more

While another said, 'How did Donna's children get to Holby? On their scooters?'

How did Donna's children get to Holby?On their scooters?#CasualtyJuly 30, 2023 See more

While another wrote of the episode, 'oof - that was a good #casualty tonight. I have a feeling Donna is not out of the woods yet, though.

'I reckon sooner or later the son will be blackmailing her for something or other.'

oof - that was a good #casualty tonight.I have a feeling Donna is not out of the woods yet, though.I reckon sooner or later the son will be blackmailing her for something or other.July 29, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Donna’s call she’s just trying to do her best for her kids.'

Donna’s call 😢 she’s just trying to do her best for her kids #casualtyJuly 29, 2023 See more

To which another said, 'I think Donna will confess the truth soon enough because she’s seen hugging Ash in the trailer and Max mud cops onto the situation.'

I think Donna will confess the truth soon enough because she’s seen hugging Ash in the trailer and Max mud cops onto the situation #CasualtyJuly 29, 2023 See more

The Casualty episode Little White Lies aired on Saturday 29th July, 2023, at 8.25 pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

To see which Casualty episodes are coming up, take a look at our TV Guide for listings.