‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022 first look: Todd Bridges ready for ‘war’ to begin

Celebrity Big Brother officially premieres on Feb. 2 on CBS, but fans got their first look at the new season of the reality show and an insight into how intense one of the houseguests is expecting things to get.

Entertainment Tonight shared an exclusive clip that offered fans the first look at the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast together. Everyone gathers around the table getting to know each other, when comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan leads a toast about everyone having a wonderful time and being kind and lovely to each other. While a number of the houseguests give a wink and a laugh about how that kind environment isn’t likely to last long, it is Todd Bridges who offers his take on how he expects things to come out.

With a noticeable shift in the soundtrack, a one-on-one interview with Bridges starts to play, with the star of the classic sitcom Diff’rent Strokes saying: “Everyone is acting all chummy chummy, happy to be around. But pretty soon the knives are going to come out, people’s throats are going to start getting cut and then we’re going to be sent home in body bags. … Let the war begin.”

Well, looks like Bridges is taking this game seriously; maybe host Julie Chen Moonves had a bit of this inside info when she alluded that her pick to win this season was Bridges.

In addition to giving the toast, Kattan has the other memorable moment in the clip, as he is taken aback by former NBA star Lamar Odom’s height. Kattan jokingly asks Odom “what are you, nine feet 10?,” to which Odom masterfully serves back “10 feet nine.” Kattan and Odom then stand side by side to further point out the height difference.

Watch the full Celebrity Big Brother sneak peek right here:

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 will debut on CBS on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to airing live on CBS, the show will also be available to stream live or on-demand via Paramount Plus.