Celebrity drag show to launch on ITV!

TV’s celeb show regulars had better get their wigs and sequins out, as ITV is reportedly looking for contestants for a new celebrity drag competition.

Queen of the Night will see celebrities given a drag makeover before performing in front of a panel of judges.

The studio audience will vote, and contestants will ‘sashay away’ until only the winner is left.

With drag becoming increasingly popular in recent years, it seems ITV are keen to get in on the (drag) act.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has been a big hit since 2019, while away from TV drag nights and drag brunches have flourished up and down the country.

However, rumours are it was also Ant and Dec’s hilarious drag performance on Saturday Night Takeaway earlier this year that helped finally persuaded bosses to commission the new show.

The opening episode of this year’s Takeaway saw the pair dress up for The End of The Show Show. The Geordie pair delighted viewers when they strutted onto the stage as their drag alter egos ‘Lady Antoinette’ and ‘Miss Donna Lee’.

They performed a brilliant song alongside RuPaul's Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace.

The routine was a big hit with viewers, who found the whole thing hilarious – something that didn’t go unnoticed by bosses.

Who will judge on the new show? (Image credit: BBC)

So, with the new celebrity drag show, could ITV may have a potential big hit on their hands?

The competition will see each celebrity paired up with their own drag mentor, as they choose their outfit and are tutored in the unique art of drag.

The contestant will have to choose one drag discipline for their performance in front of the judges, whether that be singing, comedy, lip-synching or dancing.

With no official announcement yet to be made, the show’s hosts and judges are currently unconfirmed.

But we wonder which celebs names might be up for high heels and high hair later this year?