‘Celebrity MasterChef’ viewers are impressed with Penny Lancaster’s cooking skills

Celebrity MasterChef fans marveled at Penny’s culinary skills and lovely personality on the show, and some viewers are even rooting for her to win!

Formel supermodel and wife of rock and roll legend Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster, faced off with the remaining contestants, Melanie Sykes, Megan McKenna and Nabil Abdulrashid once more to win over the judges with their dishes. The first challenge saw them do a knowledge test where they had to taste and identify four flavourings from all around the world, such as tahini, harissa, miso and wasabi. Penny only managed to guess one out of the four correctly, but then it was time to impress Gregg and John with the skills test, which was to make calamari rings and a tartare sauce to go with it in 15 minutes.

Unfortunately, Penny was left red-faced after finding out her food was inedible from the judges, with John describing the tartare sauce as “a raw egg/oil milkshake.” He went on to say, “Unfortunately I can’t eat it,” but they were still impressed with her calamari rings.

Looks like our celebrities' competitive streaks are really starting to show tonight 🔥 See you at 9pm over on @BBCOne #CelebrityMasterChef #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/zvpNxNEOKgAugust 17, 2021 See more

Even after the tartare sauce fail, Penny’s positivity still shone through as she happily said, “So, overall, I feel pretty good about that. I can go, ‘Kids, calamari!’ Mummy’s new dish! They’ll be asking for it every night now.”

For the next challenge, they brought in one of the top specialist chefs in the country, Mitch Tonks. He began his career as a fishmonger and now owns the seafood restaurant chain Rockfish.

The contestants were in charge of cooking some of Mitch’s favourite seafood dishes. Penny’s assigned dish was a pan-fried turbot served with buttered spinach and hollandaise sauce, which left Mitch “gobsmacked” at how fabulous it was. John and Gregg were just as amazed with John defining it as “Absolutely perfect” and Gregg saying, “This is fantastic, Penny! Where did you come from?!” which left Penny with a beaming smile on her face.

The final challenge was to meet the brief of cooking a dish inspired by a holiday. Penny decided to cook a chicken curry with a Creole green papaya chutney and a fruit salad with coconut rice, which was inspired by her glorious family holiday to the Seychelles.

Penny managed to dazzle Gregg and John once again with her incredible dish with Gregg finding it hard to stop eating from each bowl as he loved it all and John telling Penny: “You’re on a roll, Penny, aren’t you? Cos that’s very, very good.”

Fans expressed their admiration for Penny’s friendly and enthusiastic personality as well as her great cooking on Twitter.

I’m just loving Penny Lancaster - her cooking and enthusiasm is so fun to watch. Hope she wins #teampenny #CelebrityMasterChefAugust 17, 2021 See more

@Pennyleicester1 just watched your version of Seychelles coconut chicken curry, papaya chutney and veg on bbc1 @MasterChefUK transporting you back to your fabulous holiday 😍🌴☀️ marvellous job #CelebrityMasterChef #Seychelles #PennyLancaster #seychellesfoodAugust 17, 2021 See more

Well done Penny Lancaster nailed it #celebritymasterchefukAugust 17, 2021 See more

Penny Lancaster. Great cook.August 17, 2021 See more

just love Penny Lancaster great personality & adventurous #CelebrityMasterChefAugust 17, 2021 See more

#pennylancaster what a lovely lady, she seems so surprised with the nice feedback. Hope she makes the final. She such fun on the show.August 16, 2021 See more