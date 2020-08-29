Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman, who rocketed to fame as Marvel's Black Panther, died at age 43 of colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman has died at age 43. The shocking news was announced late Aug. 28 on his official Twitter account.

Boseman apparently had been battling colon cancer since 2016 — when it was initially diagnosed as Stage III — the announcement said. Boseman continued treatment in and around shooting from Marshall in 2017 through Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, which saw release this year on Netflix. That span also includes the end of the Marvel "Infinity Saga" — including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Boseman died at home, the announcement continued, with his wife and family by his side.

"Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating," Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel, said in a statement. "He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life."

Boseman was truly an underrated talent, even with his fame. His first acting credits included such staples as All My Children, Law & Order, CSI: NY and ER.

Boseman ushered in some long-overdue diversity to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Panther's T'Challa, with his first appearance coming in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Black Panther itself followed in 2018, with the final Avengers Movies following the next two years.

His most recent release came in Da 5 Bloods, where he played Stormin' Norman, the fallen comrade of four other Black servicemen in the Vietnam War. Norman was the spirit guide for the surviving soldiers — played by Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock Jr. — as they returned to Southeast Asia in search of gold left behind by the CIA.

From the Twitter announcement:

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to Stage IV.

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther.

He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

I'm absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙

From Boseman's Avengers co-star Don Cheadle: