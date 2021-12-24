Charley Webb ‘won’t return’ to ‘Emmerdale’ as Debbie Dingle

Popular Emmerdale star Charley Webb is reportedly not returning to the ITV soap and her role as Debbie Dingle.

The Bury-born 33-year-old actress became one of the soap’s key figures, with Debbie at the heart of numerous dramatic relationships. But apart from a short stint early this year, she has been on a break since having her third child with husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden in mid 2019.

According to The Sun, a source said: “Charley is closing the door on Emmerdale for good and won’t be going back.

“After she gave birth to her third child with Matthew in 2019 she returned briefly before taking some time out again.

“The past few months have given her time to think about the future and it is one that doesn’t involve Emmerdale.

“Matthew being caught up in the row on set fuelled her decision to step away.'

The source added that “it’s time for a new adventure for Charley.

“Naturally the door is open for her character, who is now living in Scotland, should she change her mind. But for now she is looking to the future.”

Her husband, Matthew, was reportedly involved in an on-set argument involving co-star Isabel Hodgens and a third, unnamed actress earlier this year. Although the incident has not been confirmed, another Emmerdale actor Aaron Anthony reportedly chose not to renew his contract on the soap because he felt his position was ‘untenable’ after he became involved.

At the time, an Emmerdale spokesperson said: “While we would never comment on individual cases, Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.”

A spokesperson said there were no plans for Debbie Dingle to return to Emmerdale.

We have contacted Emmerdale for further comment.

Charley first appeared as Debbie in Emmerdale as a 13-year-old, the daughter of Cain and Charity Dingle who was adopted out but returned to the village under Paddy and Emily Kirk’s care. A classic combative Dingle, the teenage tearaway soon became a fan favourite courtesy of her fierce nature and romantic entanglements with the likes of Andy Sugden, Pete and Ross Barton.