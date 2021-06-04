‘Charlie Brown’ creator Charles Schulz documentary coming to Apple TV Plus

A new documentary on Charles Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the entire Peanuts gang, is coming to Apple TV Plus on June 25. Who Are You, Charlie Brown is a celebratory look at the origin and impact of both the beloved comic strip and Schulz.

Ever since Charlie Brown first appeared in comic strips in 1950, he and his pals have become global icons across multiple generations. If you need any more evidence of the impact that Charlie Brown still has today, just look back to last fall at the uproar that occurred when it was announced the classic Charlie Brown holiday specials would not air on broadcast as TV. Apple TV, which is now the home for all things Peanuts, ultimately reversed course, airing the specials for limited times as well as making them free on its Apple TV Plus streaming service.

The documentary is narrated by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o and will feature interviews with Jean Schulz, Charles Schulz’s widow, and famous fans of Peanuts, including Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, Noah Schnapp, Miya Cech and more. It also features a new animated story about Charlie Brown trying to discover himself.

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard executive produced the documentary.

Watch the trailer for Who Are You, Charlie Brown below. It will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers for free on June 25.

In addition to Who Are You, Charlie Brown, Apple TV Plus features other Peanuts titles like The Snoopy Show, Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 and the classic Peanuts specials.

Other popular Apple TV Plus originals include The Morning Show, Ted Lasso and Lisey’s Story.

