Check out the trailer for Benson and Moorhead's 'Synchronic'

We recently talked a little bit about Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, and Dave Lawson's announcement regarding their film Synchronic. Though they don't advise you checking out the film in traditional theaters right now, their distribution deal does still include drive-ins (of which have been cropping up around the country since the beginning of the pandemic).

Today they've released a trailer to show you why, even if it's a little bit of a trek, Synchronic is worth the adventure to your local drive-in.

"Time is an illusion," sure is a relatable sentiment at this given time. When Steve (Anthony Mackie) finds himself with a brain tumor, he starts playing things a little bit fast and loose on the job. This is only aggravated by a psychedelic new drug that's hit the market and is ravaging its way through New Orleans' teen community.

As the trailer implies, there's not a whole lot of downtime in this one. This quick and crazy SciFi adventure is a great addition to your October watch list.

Here's the full synopsis for Synchronic:

When New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) are called to a series of bizarre, gruesome accidents, they chalk it up to the mysterious new party drug found at the scene. But after Dennis’s oldest daughter suddenly disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality—and the flow of time itself.