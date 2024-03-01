Chris Packham confirms his award-winning BBC series will return for season 2

Chris Packham will once again present the award-winning BBC series Inside Our Autistic Minds, following the success of the first.

The series recently won Best Specialist Factual Series at the Broadcast Awards, and the second installment explores what it is really like to live inside dyslexic and ADHD minds.

It is understood that the series will be branded as Inside Our Minds, focusing on a different topic and working with neurodivergent people to tell their stories effectively.

During the new series, Chris meets with four contributors and allows them to show the world, in their own words and images, what ADHD or dyslexia means for them, with one episode dedicated to each diagnosis.

The BBC has said that cutting-edge filmmakers, animators, and photographers, our contributors will help to recreate their unique worlds in visually inventive short films created for those closest to them. By sharing their most personal and vulnerable selves, they will give us a glimpse of what’s really going on inside their minds.

Speaking about the series coming back, Chris Packham said: "The response we had to Inside Our Autistic Minds has been unparalleled. I have never encountered such a positive reaction to any programme I have been a part of.

"Central to this reaction has been people saying that we facilitated a greater understanding of autistic minds and banished many misunderstandings about the condition. ADHD and dyslexia are both equally misunderstood so I am very excited about the challenge of exploring how they impact people’s day-to-day lives in education, work and relationships."

Chris Packham is back with more Inside Our Autistic Minds. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Jack Bootle, BBC Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual, added: "I was moved by the response to Inside Our Autistic Minds, and delighted it resonated with such a large audience. As our understanding of neurodiversity increases, I’m seeing a new wave of interest in ADHD and dyslexia, so this feels like the right time to expand the Inside Our Minds brand.

"Neurodiversity is much talked-about but often from the outside in. Inside Our Minds gives the microphone to neurodivergent people and allows them to lead the discussion."

Season 1 of Inside Our Autistic Minds is on iPlayer. Season 2 is currently in the works.