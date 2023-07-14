Claudia Winkleman's The Piano 'set' for second season with a difference?

Claudia Winkleman fronted show The Piano is reportedly heading back to Channel 4 after a successful first season.

The five-part series followed amateur musicians who feel brave enough to sit down at pianos in four of the country's busiest train stations. Whilst there, they're tricked into thinking they're being filmed for a documentary.

What they didn't know, is that their performances were secretly judged by singing sensation Mika, and Chinese classical pianist Lang Lang, both of which have a lot of experience when it comes to the music industry.

One lucky contestant from each station was given the chance to perform on one of London's most prestigious stages, in a truly life-changing opportunity that showcased the talent of 'ordinary' people.

Now, given the success of the series which had the nation in tears, it's apparently coming back for a second installment where we'll see more talented pianists showing off their skills.

According to The Sun, Chief Creative Officer at Channel 4, Ian Katz, said: "In a world full of wannabes seeking their moment in the limelight, The Piano was a breath of fresh air.

"It celebrated ordinary people doing something extraordinary for the sheer love of it. From 94-year-old widower George who played in Glasgow station to Lucy, the blind 13-year-old who stole the nation’s hearts."

Claudia Winkleman with Mika and Lang Lang for The Piano. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The publication reports that The Piano will return for season 2 next year, as well as a festive special this December, so fans of the heartwarming series should have plenty to look forward to.

Right now, we don't have specific details about what season 2 of The Piano might entail. Considering the nation now knows about the series, it might be a little trickier to go ahead with the original concept and pretend it's a documentary!

So we can only assume that season 2 of The Piano will look different, but we will have to watch patiently to find out what's in store.

Meanwhile, Claudia Winkleman will be back in The Traitors season 2 after the first instalment had audiences hooked. There was a record number of applicants the second time around too, so it will be interesting to see who joins the show next.

The Piano is available to watch on demand via Channel 4.