Colman Domingo reveals new travel show for AMC Networks

Colman Domingo is hitting the road in You Are Here, a new travel and memoir series coming to AMC Networks. The new series comes from Domingo’s production company, Edith Productions, and is produced by ZeroPointZero, the team who brought Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown to life.

Domingo shared the news on his Instagram account: “You know we work on s**t quietly until we are ready to share over here at Edith Productions. AMC Networks announced that I am hosting a new show for the Content Room, titled “You Are Here.” The travel/memoir show is produced by ZeroPointZero (Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown) and Edith Productions and is currently completing production of season one with episodes devoted to Savannah, Philadelphia, New York and Chicago. The first season is scheduled to premiere across AMC, Sundance TV, IFC and WE tv, starting on Juneteenth. At Edith…we keep telling stories that connect us. Thank you [AMC].”

It has been a busy few years for Domingo, whose time on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end this year after 8 seasons. From Zola to Candyman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom to Euphoria, Domingo has been attached to some of the biggest movies and series around.

A true Renaissance Man, Domingo is equally comfortable up on stage or in front of the camera, and also behind the camera; he has directed several episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and he wrote the book for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

It’s also not the first time Domingo has hosted his own show. During the pandemic, AMC greenlit Bottomless Brunch with Colman Domingo, a talk show Domingo filmed from his home. Each show featured special guests, a shared meal and instructions on how to create a signature cocktail.

This isn’t the first time AMC has hit the road with one of its stars from The Walking Dead Universe. The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has taken viewers all over the world with his travel show Ride with Norman Reedus. The series features Reedus and his famous friends taking motorcycle rides on some of the most beautiful routes around the world while making pit stops along the way to meet with locals and discover the hidden history of the places they visit.

You Are Here premieres Monday, June 19, across the many channels at AMC Networks.