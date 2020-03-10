Conference USA college basketball tournament livestream: How to watch every game!
CUSA's conference tourney gets underway on the only streaming service that could possibly fit it — ESPN+
There is a lot of college basketball coming your way in the next few weeks. March Madness isn't quite here just yet — first we've got to make our way through the conference tournaments. And there quite literally are too many games to make it onto traditional television.
Both the men and women's teams in Conference USA get their start on March 11, in Frisco, Texas, and both will see the opening-round matchups on ESPN+ . After that, things start to split up a bit, with the men's quarterfinals on the Stadium Network as well as Facebook, and the women on ESPN+ and Stadium.
The semis and finals then turn to CBS Sports Network for a more traditional place on television — but also in the streaming world, as CBSSN is available on most every major streaming service.
The bottom line is that you don't have to miss a single second of the CUSA basketball action. All you need is a decent internet connection and a forgiving boss.
ESPN+
The opening round
All the CUSA hoops you can want
If you want to watch the opening round of the Conference USA basketball tournament — and we're talking men's and women's hoops here — you're going ot need ESPN+.
Here's how the initial schedule breaks down:
Conference USA Men's Basketball Tournament
North Texas finished atop the regular season with a 14-4 record. Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech followed at 13-5, wit Charlotte (10-8) and FIU (9-9) rounding out the Top 5.
Here's how the schedule shakes out:
First round, March 11
- 7 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. Old Dominion, ESPN+
- 7:30 p.m.: Rice vs. FIU, ESPN+
- 9:30 p.m.: UTSA vs. UAB, ESPN+
- 10 p.m.: UTEP vs. Marshall, ESPN+
Quarterfinals, March 12**
- 7 p.m.: North Texas vs. Old Dominion-FAU winner, Stadium
- 7:30 p.m.: Charlotte vs. FIU-Rice winner, Facebook
- 9:30 p.m.: WKU vs. UAB-UTSA winner, Stadium
- 10 p.m.: Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall-UTEP winner, Facebook
Semifinals, March 13
- 2 p.m.: Semifinal 1, CBS Sports Network
- 4:30 p.m.: Semifinal 2, CBS Sports Network
Finals, March 14
- 8:30 p.m.: Final, CBS Sports Network
Conference USA Women's Basketball Tournament
On the women's side, Rice led the regular season with a 16-2 conference record. (The Owls were 21-8 overall.) Old Dominion and Western Kentucky University tied for second at 14-4, followed by Middle Tennessee at 13-5. UAB took fifth at 12-6.
The games will be split between ESPN+, Stadium, and the CBS Sports network.
Here's the schedule:
First round, March 11
- Noon: Marshall vs. Southern Miss, ESPN+
- 12:30 p.m.: Louisiana Tech vs. UAB, ESPN+
- 2:30 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP, ESPN+
- 3 p.m.: North Texas vs. Charlotte, ESPN+
Quarterfinals, March 12
- Noon: Rice vs. Marshall-Southern Miss winner, Stadium
- 12:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. UAB-Louisiana Tech winner, ESPN+
- 2:30 p.m.: Old Dominion vs. UTEP-FAU winner, Stadium
- 3 p.m.: Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte-North Texas winner, ESPN+
Semifinals, March 13
- 7 p.m.: Semifinal 1, Stadium
- 9:30 p.m.: Semifinal 2, Stadium
Finals, March 14
- 5:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network
Watch the Conference USA College Basketball Tournament online
|Hulu Live
|YouTube TV
|Sling TV
|AT&T TV Now
|Fubo TV
|Philo
|frndly TV
|CBS Sports Network
|X
|x
|x
|x
ESPN+, of course, is available on pretty much any device as a standalone subscription. CBS Sports Network is available on most major streaming services, with Sling being the notable exception.
The Conference USA College Basketball Tournament both men's and women's games — shown on ESPN+, Facebook, and Stadium, with the semifinals and finals back on CBS Sports Network. Here are the ways you can watch CBS SN, and these games online and without cable.
Hulu with Live TV
- The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial
- Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .
- Conference USA Basketball tournament on Hulu - Yep — Hulu has CBS Sports Network for the semi finals and finals.
Hulu with Live TV
Easy as a layup
Hulu has it — CBS Sports Network, that is.
Hulu has just one plan for live TV, and that plan also has CBS Sports Network, so you can watch the CUSA basketball finals.
AT&T TV Now - Max or Ultimate Plan
- The cost: $65 a month after a free trial
- Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .
- CUSA Basketball tournament on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with CBS Sports Network on two of the more expensive plans.
AT&T TV Now
Take your College Hoops Mobile
Hey, big spender.
You can get CBS Sports Network on AT&T TV Now (and AT&T TV), but it'll cost you, requiring either the Max plan at $124 a month, or the Ultimate plan at $135 a month.
YouTube TV
- The cost: $50 a month after a free trial
- Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .
- CUSA Basketball tournament on YouTube TV: Yes, with CBS Sports Network for the semifinals and finals.
YouTube TV
More like HoopsTube
Hey Google, let's watch some basketball
YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including CBS Sports Network for the CUSA finals
Watch Conference USA College Basketball Tournament even if you're outside the United States
There's this thing about March Madness — and the conference tournaments leading up to it — that causes work to stop, and families to go ignored. (Not that either of those things are good, we suppose.) But what if you're outside the United States? How do you get your CUSA hoops on?
That's where a VPN comes in. That's short for Virtual Private Network, and it's a way to pipe all of your internet traffic through sort of "tunnel" that looks like it's coming from the United States (because it is), even though you're not physically there.
And there are sercurity reasons for using a VPN as well. But for our purposes here, it's all about location, location, location.
