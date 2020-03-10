Conference USA college basketball tournament livestream: How to watch every game!

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

There is a lot of college basketball coming your way in the next few weeks. March Madness isn't quite here just yet — first we've got to make our way through the conference tournaments. And there quite literally are too many games to make it onto traditional television.

Both the men and women's teams in Conference USA get their start on March 11, in Frisco, Texas, and both will see the opening-round matchups on ESPN+ . After that, things start to split up a bit, with the men's quarterfinals on the Stadium Network as well as Facebook, and the women on ESPN+ and Stadium.

The semis and finals then turn to CBS Sports Network for a more traditional place on television — but also in the streaming world, as CBSSN is available on most every major streaming service.

The bottom line is that you don't have to miss a single second of the CUSA basketball action. All you need is a decent internet connection and a forgiving boss.

Here's how the initial schedule breaks down:

Conference USA Men's Basketball Tournament

North Texas finished atop the regular season with a 14-4 record. Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech followed at 13-5, wit Charlotte (10-8) and FIU (9-9) rounding out the Top 5.

Here's how the schedule shakes out:

First round, March 11

7 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. Old Dominion, ESPN+

7:30 p.m.: Rice vs. FIU, ESPN+

9:30 p.m.: UTSA vs. UAB, ESPN+

10 p.m.: UTEP vs. Marshall, ESPN+

Quarterfinals, March 12**

7 p.m.: North Texas vs. Old Dominion-FAU winner, Stadium

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte vs. FIU-Rice winner, Facebook

9:30 p.m.: WKU vs. UAB-UTSA winner, Stadium

10 p.m.: Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall-UTEP winner, Facebook

Semifinals, March 13

2 p.m.: Semifinal 1, CBS Sports Network

4:30 p.m.: Semifinal 2, CBS Sports Network

Finals, March 14

8:30 p.m.: Final, CBS Sports Network

Conference USA Women's Basketball Tournament

On the women's side, Rice led the regular season with a 16-2 conference record. (The Owls were 21-8 overall.) Old Dominion and Western Kentucky University tied for second at 14-4, followed by Middle Tennessee at 13-5. UAB took fifth at 12-6.

The games will be split between ESPN+, Stadium, and the CBS Sports network.

Here's the schedule:

First round, March 11

Noon: Marshall vs. Southern Miss, ESPN+

12:30 p.m.: Louisiana Tech vs. UAB, ESPN+

2:30 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP, ESPN+

3 p.m.: North Texas vs. Charlotte, ESPN+

Quarterfinals, March 12

Noon: Rice vs. Marshall-Southern Miss winner, Stadium

12:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. UAB-Louisiana Tech winner, ESPN+

2:30 p.m.: Old Dominion vs. UTEP-FAU winner, Stadium

3 p.m.: Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte-North Texas winner, ESPN+

Semifinals, March 13

7 p.m.: Semifinal 1, Stadium

9:30 p.m.: Semifinal 2, Stadium

Finals, March 14

5:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network

Watch the Conference USA College Basketball Tournament online

Hulu Live YouTube TV Sling TV AT&T TV Now Fubo TV Philo frndly TV CBS Sports Network X x x x

ESPN+, of course, is available on pretty much any device as a standalone subscription. CBS Sports Network is available on most major streaming services, with Sling being the notable exception.

The Conference USA College Basketball Tournament both men's and women's games — shown on ESPN+, Facebook, and Stadium, with the semifinals and finals back on CBS Sports Network. Here are the ways you can watch CBS SN, and these games online and without cable.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Conference USA Basketball tournament on Hulu - Yep — Hulu has CBS Sports Network for the semi finals and finals.

Hulu with Live TV Easy as a layup



Hulu has it — CBS Sports Network, that is.



Hulu has just one plan for live TV, and that plan also has CBS Sports Network, so you can watch the CUSA basketball finals.



View

AT&T TV Now - Max or Ultimate Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . CUSA Basketball tournament on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with CBS Sports Network on two of the more expensive plans.

AT&T TV Now Take your College Hoops Mobile



Hey, big spender.



You can get CBS Sports Network on AT&T TV Now (and AT&T TV), but it'll cost you, requiring either the Max plan at $124 a month, or the Ultimate plan at $135 a month.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . CUSA Basketball tournament on YouTube TV: Yes, with CBS Sports Network for the semifinals and finals.

YouTube TV More like HoopsTube



Hey Google, let's watch some basketball



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including CBS Sports Network for the CUSA finals



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Watch Conference USA College Basketball Tournament even if you're outside the United States

There's this thing about March Madness — and the conference tournaments leading up to it — that causes work to stop, and families to go ignored. (Not that either of those things are good, we suppose.) But what if you're outside the United States? How do you get your CUSA hoops on?

That's where a VPN comes in. That's short for Virtual Private Network, and it's a way to pipe all of your internet traffic through sort of "tunnel" that looks like it's coming from the United States (because it is), even though you're not physically there.

And there are sercurity reasons for using a VPN as well. But for our purposes here, it's all about location, location, location.