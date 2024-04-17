Coronation Street boss accidentally GIVES AWAY ending to Lauren's murder plot?

Coronation Street fans are all talking about the latest twist in Lauren Bolton's disappearance after beloved character Roy Cropper was recently charged with her murder.

While fans might not be overly convinced by the storyline considering Lauren's body hasn't actually been found, not to mention very little evidence linking Roy to the 'crime', there is a new twist in the tale after ITV's Managing Director for continuing drama, John Whiston, seemed to accidentally let slip in a statement that Lauren would be part of a grooming storyline.

In a statement to The Guardian about Coronation Street's latest storylines, John said: "Coronation Street is, and always has been, a mixture of characters you love, earthy humour and stories that matter such as the current Liam bullying storyline or the Lauren grooming storyline.

"The show is proud to explore important contemporary issues such as these and our audience research shows that viewers really appreciate these stories and believe we deal with them in an engaging but responsible way. Which is why Coronation Street continues to be the most-watched soap on British TV.”

Will Roy go to jail for a crime he didn't commit? It's now looking unlikely! (Image credit: ITV)

Before she vanished into thin air, fans only knew that Lauren had an older boyfriend who hadn't been seen on screen, so the theory that Lauren has been groomed would definitely work with what we have seen on screen so far. However, it has never been hinted that she is a victim of grooming and this is yet to be confirmed either way.

Sadly for kind-hearted Roy, he has found himself as the number one suspect in Lauren's disappearance after blood was found in the teen's flat which he was later caught cleaning - making some people suspect he was actually disposing of evidence.

But will Roy end up in jail for a crime he didn't commit? Or could Lauren's disappearance lead to a grooming storyline like it has been hinted? You'll have to watch to find out!

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.