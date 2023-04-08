Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about THIS character's EXIT

Coronation Street writers have been dealing with some difficult topics lately, with some hard-hitting and emotional scenes.

But while there has been an outpouring of respect for Coronation Street's Paul and his heartbreaking storyline and Amy's brave portrayal of dealing with the aftermath of sexual assault, there's one character who Corrie viewers have seen enough of.

Fans of the ITV soap have taken to Twitter to call for Stephen to leave the show, with one writing, "Omg please please please I absolutely detest Stephen and his Ridiculous accent. Get rid and I might watch #Corrie again."

While another wrote, "Did it? Quite ironic Stephen was popping off at Michael wanting a bit more with what was his concept with Nippersnapper when all he does is goes out of his way to get more by spiking Carla to make out. When he will goooooo?!"

Others were pleased to see Carla sticking up for herself, hoping that it means Stephen will finally get what he deserves, with another writing, "Mrs B's finally home, now time to totally take down Stephen & all the backstabbing factory bitches once & for all. Starting with Sarah... Also can't wait to see her supporting Daisy, Ryan & especially niece (by marriage) Amy given their shared history."

While another viewer wrote, "Right, come on, we need uncle Ronnie to get involved and sort Stephen out."

Other Corrie watchers commented on how they're predicting Stephen's storyline to come to a head at Christmas, meaning there's a long time before we'll see the back of the much-loathed character. "There's way too much focus on Stephen at the moment (strange given his comeuppance is meant to be Xmas 2023). There seems to be a rolling conveyor belt of issue-based stories at the moment. Paul's I get, however," wrote another viewer on Twitter.

Will Coronation Street fans get what they want, or will Stephen be tormenting Carla for months to come? Tune in next week to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).