Coronation Street fans are FUMING with THIS character's latest antics

Coronation Street fans are furious with this character after they made a bold move in tonight's show.

In tonight's instalment of Coronation Street (which aired Monday 5th February), Sarah took the next step with Damon by moving him into her flat. But fans were quick to voice their thoughts on social media, disapproving of Sarah's latest antics.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): 'I’m absolutely fuming about Sarah moving her fella in when Adam literally OWNS half the flat. THE NECK on her.'

While another said, 'I don't know what soppy Sarah sees in Damon. He's scummy & grubby. I'm totally with Gail. He's unwholesome & I'd view any "gifts" he gave with suspicion.'

While another said, 'Everyone moves on so quickly after a break up in #corrie.'

And another commented, 'Sarah playing hide the sausage with Damon has me perplexed… This is the guy who kidnapped her husband and put a gun to his head!'

While another Corrie fan said, 'Watching Sarah dribbling over Damon is exhausting. Can’t wait for the for the inevitable meltdown when they break up.'

While another said, 'Sarah’s always been utterly thick when it comes to men.'

While another said, 'Got to love how Sarah is so loved up on Damon, whilst the rest of the Platts are all groaning and shouting from the rooftops that he's a terrible choice. Sarah's like that joke in The Simpsons where Homer's mind is full of monkeys clashing symbols.'

Do you predict a gruesome end for Sarah and Damon?

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 7th January to see what's next for Sarah and the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.