Coronation Street fans are pleased to see Stephen finally exposed (but it's THIS character who's really riled them)
Coronation Street viewers are all in the same boat when it comes to this character's behaviour...
It looks like time could soon be up for Coronation Street's latest villain, Stephen Reid.
Last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Wednesday, 19th July 2023) saw the murderer's lies exposed to fiancée Elaine.
While going through old photos, Elaine notices that Stephen is with the woman from his recent Zoom call and starts piecing things together.
The episode cumulates with Stephen rushed to hospital during a scuffle with Tim - but it's Elaine that has viewers talking online.
'Ugh I’m sick of Elaine and her pathetic antics. Execute her (the character)' wrote one fan angrily.
Ugh I’m sick of Elaine and her pathetic antics. Execute her (the character) #corrie pic.twitter.com/yTVJG04xRhJuly 19, 2023
While another said, 'Elaine is like a crow that won't leave your house jesus christ she annoys me.'
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Elaine is like a crow that won't leave your house jesus christ she annoys me #corrieJuly 19, 2023
And a third wrote, 'Elaine is the dumbest person alive
'If only Tim could read?!>!'
🤣🤣🤣Elaine is the dumbest person aliveIf only Tim could read?!>! #corrieJuly 19, 2023
And another said, 'Elaine needs to play it cool!'
Elaine needs to play it cool! #CorrieJuly 19, 2023
Another wrote, 'If I was Elaine I'd be ringing Carla and telling her about Gabrielle and Seagull #corrie tell everybody everything he can't kill all of you.'
If I was Elaine I'd be ringing Carla and telling her about Gabrielle and Seagull #corrie tell everybody everything he can't kill all of youJuly 19, 2023
But not everyone was scathing about Elaine, with some viewers praising her quick wit on the show.
'Elaine, AND, her lines have been cracking me up lately! That, "I'm descaling the kettle", line had me in stitches!' wrote one fan in approval.
Elaine, AND, her lines have been cracking me up lately! That, "I'm descaling the kettle", line had me in stitches! 😩😂 #CorrieJuly 19, 2023
While another Corrie fan wrote, 'I recon a toddler could get into that locked red box Stephen has been hiding from Elaine lmao.'
I recon a toddler could get into that locked red box Stephen has been hiding from Elaine lmao #CorrieJuly 19, 2023
And others were more jovial about the situation, with another writing in jest, 'If Stephen really wants to do away with Elaine he should send her to Eileen's hairdresser; they know all about a massacre!'
If Stephen really wants to do away with Elaine he should send her to Eileen's hairdresser; they know all about a massacre! #CorrieJuly 19, 2023
What's next for Elaine and will she escape Stephen's evil clutches, before it's too late?
Tune in to the next instalment of Coronation Street on Friday, 21st July 2023 to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.