Coronation Street fans are pleased to see Stephen finally exposed (but it's THIS character who's really riled them)

It looks like time could soon be up for Coronation Street's latest villain, Stephen Reid.

Last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Wednesday, 19th July 2023) saw the murderer's lies exposed to fiancée Elaine.

While going through old photos, Elaine notices that Stephen is with the woman from his recent Zoom call and starts piecing things together.

The episode cumulates with Stephen rushed to hospital during a scuffle with Tim - but it's Elaine that has viewers talking online.

'Ugh I’m sick of Elaine and her pathetic antics. Execute her (the character)' wrote one fan angrily.

'Ugh I'm sick of Elaine and her pathetic antics. Execute her (the character)'

While another said, 'Elaine is like a crow that won't leave your house jesus christ she annoys me.'

While another said, 'Elaine is like a crow that won't leave your house jesus christ she annoys me.'

And a third wrote, 'Elaine is the dumbest person alive

'If only Tim could read?!>!'

And a third wrote, 'Elaine is the dumbest person alive

'If only Tim could read?!>!'

And another said, 'Elaine needs to play it cool!'

And another said, 'Elaine needs to play it cool!'

Another wrote, 'If I was Elaine I'd be ringing Carla and telling her about Gabrielle and Seagull #corrie tell everybody everything he can't kill all of you.'

Another wrote, 'If I was Elaine I'd be ringing Carla and telling her about Gabrielle and Seagull #corrie tell everybody everything he can't kill all of you.'

But not everyone was scathing about Elaine, with some viewers praising her quick wit on the show.

'Elaine, AND, her lines have been cracking me up lately! That, "I'm descaling the kettle", line had me in stitches!' wrote one fan in approval.

'Elaine, AND, her lines have been cracking me up lately! That, "I'm descaling the kettle", line had me in stitches!' wrote one fan in approval.

While another Corrie fan wrote, 'I recon a toddler could get into that locked red box Stephen has been hiding from Elaine lmao.'

While another Corrie fan wrote, 'I recon a toddler could get into that locked red box Stephen has been hiding from Elaine lmao.'

And others were more jovial about the situation, with another writing in jest, 'If Stephen really wants to do away with Elaine he should send her to Eileen's hairdresser; they know all about a massacre!'

And others were more jovial about the situation, with another writing in jest, 'If Stephen really wants to do away with Elaine he should send her to Eileen's hairdresser; they know all about a massacre!'

What's next for Elaine and will she escape Stephen's evil clutches, before it's too late?

Tune in to the next instalment of Coronation Street on Friday, 21st July 2023 to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.