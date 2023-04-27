Coronation Street fans call out this 'heartbreaking' relationship

Coronation Street fans have had an emotional response to the latest episode, which saw one of the key characters face some more heartbreaking news.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street, Paul received the devastating diagnosis that he has motor neuron disease.

One Corrie fan was quick to spot the silver lining, calling out the sweet relationship between Paul and DeeDee, with one writing, 'I love this friendship DeeDee and Paul, it’s heartbreaking,' alongside a broken heart emoji.

Another was quick to comment on the heartwarming scenes as well, writing, 'Loved the Dee Dee and Paul scenes in last night's #corrie, fantastic performances from @ChanniqueSB and @PeterAsh_85.'

And then another commented, 'Dee-Dee and Paul became such good mates in such a short space of time.'

While another said, 'Why Paul he’s such a great character, big mistake.'

Others were quick to comment on the emotional impact of the storyline in relation to their own experiences, with another fan of the ITV show saying, 'One of my really good friends passed away in December from MND, he was so young, leaving his pregnant wife.

'Paul’s storyline in #Corrie is finally making more awareness which makes my heart so happy but also so sad at the same time. Well done.'

While other Corrie fans commented on the exchanges between Paul and DeeDee, writing, 'Paul: I’m not going to be able to do any of the rest of it though, am I?

'Oh Paul.'

To which another Corrie fan replied, 'I really like Paul and Dee Dee's friendship.'

And another said, Heartbreaking. MND such a terrible disease. @PeterAsh_85 is playing the part sooooo well. Peter will do justice to this difficult storyline. I love the friendship Paul has with DeeDee. What a great addition Channique has been @itvcorrie.'

What's the next step for Paul? Tune in this Friday to find out more.

