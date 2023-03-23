Coronation Street fans 'can't stop crying' after shocking death rocks Weatherfield
Coronation Street fans were left devastated after last night's episode saw a Weatherfield favourite pass away.
It's been an emotional week on Coronation Street, with fans left devastated after one of their favourite characters was killed off in last night's episode (Wednesday, March 22, 2023).
In last night's episode of Coronation Street, the beloved pet of Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman), greyhound Cerberus, had to be put down.
It was a distressing scene for all characters involved, as well as viewers, who took to Twitter to express their sadness over the devastating turn of events.
Just before Cerberus was put to rest by the vet, Evelyn asked a tearful Tyrone, "You can see how noble he is, can't you?"
"He's a proper legend," he replied, to which Evelyn added, "In sickness and in health.
"Nothing but unconditional love and unquestioning loyalty," before tenderly placing a blanket around him.
Corrie fans had an emotional response to the scene, with many viewers commenting on how the scene affected them. 'Aw Cerberus :( What a heartbreaking scene', said one devastated fan.
Awk Cerberus :( What a heartbreaking scene #CorrieMarch 23, 2023
While another wrote, 'Corrie has a string of incredibly ridiculous storylines yet the death of a dog is what great Corrie stories used to be like. I will stop crying soon.'
Corrie has a string of incredibly ridiculous storylines yet the death of a dog is what great Corrie story’s used to be like. I will stop crying soon. #CorrieMarch 22, 2023
Another simply said, 'Oh my. I can't stop crying.'
Oh my. I can't stop crying. #corrieMarch 22, 2023
Viewers praised Maureen Lipman's believable acting skills as she laid her precious pet to rest.
'Maureen Lipman displaying the acting masterclass that she is,' wrote one fan.
Maureen Lipman displaying the acting masterclass that she is #Corrie pic.twitter.com/oEtZnUzuenMarch 22, 2023
While another said, 'Wonderful acting from #MaureenLipman in Corrie tonight. Anyone who has lost a dog can identify with the raw emotion and emptiness she portrayed. Special mention to the doggy actor playing Cerberus as well — little legend.'
Wonderful acting from #MaureenLipman in @itvcorrie tonight. Anyone who has lost a dog can identify with the raw emotion and emptiness she portrayed 💔 Special mention to the doggy actor playing Cerberus as well - little legend! 🐾 #CorrieMarch 22, 2023
To which another viewer replied. 'Just a point, trust me it’s not only dogs it applies to cat owners too. I was the same when I lost my beloved cat who was so loyal and loving.'
And another said, 'That scene really brought back a devastating memory to me. I had to have my beautiful German Shepherd put to sleep many years ago and I still get really upset when I talk about him. I now have my boy who is 14yrs old and I'm getting really scared now.'
It's clear the episode really resonated with animal lovers everywhere.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).
