Coronation Street fans name a new VILLIAN as Justin's trial begins

Last night's episode of Coronation Street saw Justin's trial begin with both Daisy and Daniel entering the witness box.

The episode of Coronation Street (which aired on Thursday 1st June, 2023) saw a stressed-out Daisy nervous about facing Justin in court, while a supportive Daniel explained to the court how Justin relentlessly stalked her.

The episode sparked some strong reactions on social media, but one common theme was viewers picking out a new villain in the saga - Justin's sister.

One viewer of the ITV show wrote on Twitter, 'I don't trust Justin's sister - what is her agenda? Is she on his side?'

While another said, 'Everyone watching Justin’s sister just sat there after getting all this info on Daisy.'

A third wrote, passionately, 'Karen knows what Justin is like. All she's doing is enabling her brother's behaviour. And her excuse, I guess, was her mother would've wanted Justin out of trouble? Don't use your late relative as an excuse to "defend" your brother's disgusting behaviour.'

And a fourth wrote, 'Justin is a real piece of work & his sister isn't much better.'

While another commented, 'When did Daisy wake up to Justin’s sister true intentions? Must’ve missed that.'

Others commented on what they hope the outcome for Justin will be after the vicious attack, with one writing, 'Justin needs to serve life bc Ryan is serving a life sentence,so Justin should get one also.'

While another said, 'How can Justin’s barrister sit there and say Daisy is the guilty party lol, this storyline is beyond belief, anyone would clearly see Justin is guilty.'

Will Justin get what he truly deserves? Tune in tonight to find out more...

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 pm on ITV this week — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.