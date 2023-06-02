Coronation Street fans name a new VILLIAN as Justin's trial begins
Coronation Street fans are very mistrustful of this character and their latest antics.
Last night's episode of Coronation Street saw Justin's trial begin with both Daisy and Daniel entering the witness box.
The episode of Coronation Street (which aired on Thursday 1st June, 2023) saw a stressed-out Daisy nervous about facing Justin in court, while a supportive Daniel explained to the court how Justin relentlessly stalked her.
The episode sparked some strong reactions on social media, but one common theme was viewers picking out a new villain in the saga - Justin's sister.
One viewer of the ITV show wrote on Twitter, 'I don't trust Justin's sister - what is her agenda? Is she on his side?'
I don't trust Justin's sister - what is her agenda? Is she on his side? 🤔#CorrieJune 1, 2023
While another said, 'Everyone watching Justin’s sister just sat there after getting all this info on Daisy.'
Everyone watching Justin’s sister just sat there after getting all this info on Daisy #Corrie pic.twitter.com/VdDmyd0gmnJune 1, 2023
A third wrote, passionately, 'Karen knows what Justin is like. All she's doing is enabling her brother's behaviour. And her excuse, I guess, was her mother would've wanted Justin out of trouble? Don't use your late relative as an excuse to "defend" your brother's disgusting behaviour.'
#Corrie Karen knows what Justin is like.All she's doing is enabling her brother's behaviour. And her excuse, I guess, was her mother would've wanted Justin out of trouble?Don't use your late relative as an excuse to "defend" your brother's disgusting behaviour. 🙄🙄June 1, 2023
And a fourth wrote, 'Justin is a real piece of work & his sister isn't much better.'
#corrie Justin is a real piece of work & his sister isn't much betterJune 1, 2023
While another commented, 'When did Daisy wake up to Justin’s sister true intentions? Must’ve missed that.'
When did Daisy wake up to Justin’s sister true intentions? Must’ve missed that #CorrieJune 1, 2023
Others commented on what they hope the outcome for Justin will be after the vicious attack, with one writing, 'Justin needs to serve life bc Ryan is serving a life sentence,so Justin should get one also.'
Justin needs to serve life bc Ryan is serving a life sentence,so Justin should get one also. #corrieJune 2, 2023
While another said, 'How can Justin’s barrister sit there and say Daisy is the guilty party lol, this storyline is beyond belief, anyone would clearly see Justin is guilty.'
How can Justin’s barrister sit there and say Daisy is the guilty party lol, this storyline is beyond belief, anyone would clearly see Justin is guilty #corrieJune 1, 2023
Will Justin get what he truly deserves? Tune in tonight to find out more...
Coronation Street airs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 pm on ITV this week — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.