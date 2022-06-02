Coronation Street fans 'raging' after shock DEATH twist leaves them with big questions

Last night's Coronation Street send shockwaves across the country after one of the show's leading characters met an untimely death under tragic circumstances

Coronation Street actor Charlie De Melo left the ITV soap after his character Imran was killed off in a devastating car crash with his wife, Toyah.

The pair were driving home from the police station, but how the accident occurred is the subject of hot debate online.

Paramedics rushed in to save Toyah, but while trying to assist his wife, Imran collapsed.

Fans were left devastated by the turn of events, taking to Twitter to express their anger.

"Raging that #Imran never got to see justice for #Rana #Corrie," wrote one fan on twitter.

Fans have been left with big questions after the shocking episode, with some disagreeing about how the other characters reacted to the tragedy.

Imran helps a bloodied Toyah out of the car. (Image credit: ITV)

"Maybe Leanne should of waited til the cause of the accident has actually been confirmed before she goes round randomly pointing the finger? For all she knows it could of just been driver's error? Toyah could have swerved to avoid something in the road, anything #Corrie."

The fan continued, "Does Toyah really NOT remember the lead up to the crash or is she still saying that so she doesn't get done herself for dangerous driving potentially? Losing Elsie all over again if Social Services decide to give her yet another chance?" wrote one angry fan.

It's safe to say that fans weren't happy to see 'superb' actor Charlie De Melo leave the street, with one tweeting, "You have been superb @CharlieDemelo hope Toyah eventually finds happiness and can somehow move forward best wishes for the future Charlie Xxxxxxx #Corrie #Imran #Toyah."

Imran confesses all. (Image credit: ITV)

Later in hospital, Toyah was questioned by the police in her hospital bed.

"What do you think must have happened?" an officer asked a shellshocked Toyah.

"Maybe the car skidded or I lost concentration for a second," she replied, but the officer was dubious about her response, leaving other Corrie fans pointing the finger at Toyah herself

"There were no skid marks," he replied bluntly.

"Toyah facing a death by dangerous driving charge? #Corrie," one fan wrote, while another wrote, "Toyah facing a death by dangerous driving charge? #Corrie."

We're waiting with baited breath to see how the events unfold...

