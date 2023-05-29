Coronation Street fans react to Gemma's 'brilliant' wedding dress

Coronation Street fans saw Chesney and Gemma walk down the aisle together towards wedded bliss - and the bride wore a very special dress for the occasion.

Tonight's episode of Coronation Street (aired Monday 29th May, 2023) saw the couple get hitched in front of their loved ones - with a few exceptions. The bride walked down the aisle to The Promise by Girls Aloud.

Designed by drag queen and fashion designer Liquorice Black, Gemma's dress had 125 metres of tiny fairy lights activated by remote control, as well as a seven-meter train.

Actress Dolly said about the first time she put the dress on, "I was just blown away by the dress. It's an absolute work of art" (via the Manchester Evening News).

And Corrie fans also couldn't get enough of the look.

'Just watching corrie on catch up and Gemma's dress is just brilliant,' said one enthusiastic fan.

While another said, 'One of the best corrie weddings ever. No drama just fun and laughter and emotion. Loved gemnas dress so much.'

And a third wrote, 'Just watching #Corrie on sky+ and my patio solar fairy lights came on at the exact same time that Gemma's dress lit up.'

While another fan of the ITV show said, 'Late watching #Corrie but that wedding dress was amazing. When it started to twinkle... Brilliant!'

And anoter wrote, 'Watching #Corrie for the first time in ages, got to see Gemma in her wedding dress! Whoever designed that for her is a bloody genius.'

What's next for Chesney and Gemma after the wedding? Tune in to Coronation Street this week to find out more.

Coronation Street airs half-an-hour-long episodes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV this week — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.