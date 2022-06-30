Coronation Street fans react to Peter Barlow's violent outburst — and they're not happy

Peter Barlow had to be dragged off Dr Thorne.

Last night's episode of Coronation Street was an explosive one, when an unexpected turn of events saw Peter Barlow attack Dr Thorne.

After a discussion in the pub, where Dr Thorne urged Peter not to undo all his work and embrace the second chance he's been given, Peter angrily confronted him violently in the street before having to be dragged away.

This outburst of rage is out of character for Peter, which didn't go unnoticed by Coronation Street fans, who were unimpressed by the incident.

"I don’t get this Peter Barlow reaction to his surgeon. If somebody saved my life I wouldn’t be arsed if he had a bet on it, or took some photos. This story doesn’t seem believable imo," wrote one fan.

"Not only has Peter lost the plot — this plot has lost the plot," wrote another.

I don’t get this Peter Barlow reaction to his surgeon. If somebody saved my life I wouldn’t be arsed if he had a bet on it, or took some photos. This story doesn’t seem believable imo. #corrieJune 29, 2022 See more

Not only has Peter lost the plot - this plot has lost the plot #CorrieJune 29, 2022 See more

Others were taken aback by the outburst, with one commenting how Peter looks like "an aggressive little garden gnome".

"Peter with a golf club resting on his shoulder looks like an aggressive little garden gnome," they tweeted alongside a shot of the star.

Peter with a golf club resting on his shoulder looks like an aggressive little garden gnome. #corrie pic.twitter.com/iL1LR4p1GpJune 29, 2022 See more

Others were unimpressed with the thinking behind the storyline, with another Coronation Street fan writing, "I just don’t see the point of this Peter/surgeon story. It’s been utterly bizarre."

I just don’t see the point of this Peter/surgeon story. It’s been utterly bizarre. #corrieJune 29, 2022 See more

Peter Barlow's rage boiled over. (Image credit: ITV)

Some fans spotted a blunder during the charged scene between the two men, with one writing, "How does Thorne lock the car doors but still have the boot able to open?"

While another said, "Generally when you lock your car doors your boot locks also!"

#Corrie How does Thorne lock the car doors but still have the boot able to open?June 29, 2022 See more

Generally when you lock your car doors your boot locks also! #Corrie #coronationstreetJune 29, 2022 See more

It's clear that tension is mounting for Peter in the aftermath of his liver transplant. Only time will tell if Dr Thorne gets what he deserves...

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).