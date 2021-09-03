‘Coronation Street’ fans set for double-take as soap recasts David Platt’s son Max

The role of Max in Coronation Street has been recast.

Coronation Street fans are set to see a new face on the cobbles in the coming weeks as actor Paddy Bever takes over the role of David Platt’s (Jack P. Shepherd) adopted son Max Turner.

The role was previously played by actor Harry McDermott, who has left the show after 11 years.

Max was first introduced to the soap in 2010, with his mother Kylie Platt (Paula Lane) who was tragically stabbed to death in 2016 trying to protect her friend Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) from Clayton Hibbs (Callum Harrison).

Since his mother’s death, adoptive dad and Kylie’s former partner David has taken him in as his own, along with his wife Shona (Julia Golding).

Max’s childhood has not been an easy one as he was put in foster care due to his mum not being able to look after him. Once Kylie got him back, her money-grabbing ways were soon revealed as she tried to sell him to her half-sister Becky who wanted a child.

Harry McDermott has played Max for the last 11 years. (Image credit: ITV)

Max has also been at the forefront of many other big storylines such as his struggles with ADHD and his whole world turning upside down when his mum died. He was also torn between his biological father Callum Logan (Sean Ward) and his adoptive dad David, after Callum tried to worm back into Max’s life.

Paddy Bever has already begun filming scenes on the show for his character’s appearance due later in September and it’s been rumoured that he will star in yet another explosive storyline.

Paddy Bever has joined the soap as Max. (Image credit: ITV)

The details of his latest storyline are currently top secret, but according to Metro.co.uk Max will apparently clash with David and another character on Coronation Street.

Rising new talent Paddy Bever will be joining the other young stars in Coronation Street who have been amazing viewers with their performances in recent hard-hitting storylines.

We can’t wait to see Paddy’s talent shine amongst the cast and see what’s in store for his character.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.