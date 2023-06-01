Coronation Street fans spot HUGE blunder as Roy says his goodbyes

Coronation Street took an emotional turn in last night's episode, where we saw veteran Roy Cropper saying goodbye to his loved ones ahead of his operation.

But it was a specific detail about Roy's appearance earlier in the episode (Wednesday, May 31) that caught the attention of eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans, who spotted something amiss with the character's outfit.

Roy was so worried about his operation that he seemed oblivious to his wardrobe malfunction. (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on an unfortunate wardrobe blunder that was distracting them from the emotional scenes where Roy was preparing for the worst as he went into hospital...

'Don't often see Roy so dishevelled. He'll be mortified that nobody told him his jumper was the wrong way round,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

While another said, 'I wonder if Roy realises that his jumper is on back-to-front tonight?!!'

And a third wrote, 'I do love that Roy's jumper has been on backwards all episode.'

While a fourth wrote, 'Roy doesn't know whether he's coming or going with that jumper on!'

And another wrote, praising the 'small character details', 'Loving how Roy has his v neck jumper on back to front tonight. Love small character details like this.'

While another commented, with sympathy for the character, 'Poor Roy worrying about his procedure and wanting Evelyn to give letters out to people who would be affected in the unlikely event he dies... where's the one for the viewers, Roy?!'

Tonight's episode saw Roy give a heartfelt goodbye to other characters on the street, before being admitted to the hospital.

Despite doctors assuring him that the odds are in his favour, Roy's concern over the procedure saw him writing letters to Evelyn, Nina and others in case of his death — and viewers have speculated over what one particular letter might say.

'Roy has given Evelyn a letter. In that letter I think it says he fancies her,' suggested one Corrie fan.

What's next for poor Roy and will we see the character leaving the show? Tune in this week to find out more...

