Coronation Street fans STUNNED as never-seen-before set is revealed for the FIRST time

Coronation Street fans went wild after a never-seen-before part of the Rovers Return pub was shown during last night's episode (Tuesday, April 2).

The episode saw Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) make dinner for her ex Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and his girlfriend Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) after she agreed to a truce with love rival Bethany.

Determined to get on better with Daisy, Bethany told Daniel that she was going to call in and see if she needed help preparing for their dinner.

At the Rovers, Daisy was busy preparing the evening meal, until her boyfriend Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) showed up with Bethany in tow.

After a few catty comments from Daisy, Bethany convinced the reluctant landlady to let her help with the cooking. But when Daisy left the room to change out of her outfit, Bethany secretly turned up the temperature of the oven while the apple pie was cooking.

We got an exciting first look at the Rovers Return kitchen. (Image credit: ITV)

Things were tense between the women as they started chopping vegetables together, but fans were distracted by the unexpected location they were in which was shown on-screen for the first time ever — the Rovers Return kitchen.

Fans were couldn't get enough of the rare sight and shared their excitement on social media...

Of course there was an ulterior motive behind the meal for Bethany, who had grown suspicious of Daisy's expensive shopping sprees and set out to get answers for her splashing the cash.

Daisy and her stepmum Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) used the money from Stephen Reid's (Todd Boyce) bank account to buy back the Rovers. However, the money actually belonged to Carla Connor (Alison King) after Stephen stole it from the Underworld factory.

The pair have been trying to hide their deception for weeks, but Bethany exposed Daisy's lies at the dinner table last night.

Fans were wowed by the rare sight of the kitchen. (Image credit: ITV)

After Daisy discovered the apple pie was burnt, Daisy went out to buy a replacement dessert from a French patisserie and left Bethany and Ryan to prepare the evening meal.

When Jenny called Ryan through to the bar, Bethany seized the opportunity to rifle through drawers and found her uncle Stephen's journal. Bethany took it and secretly flicked through it when she returned home.

Later on, Bethany continued to get under Daisy's skin about her expensive purchases and soon confronted her on why she had Stephen's journal.

Daisy feigned ignorance and Bethany accused her of stealing Carla's money, but a mortified Daniel quickly escorted Bethany out of the house before things could escalate. Will the Weatherfield residents believe Bethany's accusations?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8pm.