Coronation Street fans think THIS character is behind Joel's death
Coronation Street fans have a theory about Kit Green's involvement in Joel Deering’s (played by Calum Lill) murder case, suggesting that he could be the one behind the killing.
In the latest instalment of Coronation Street (which aired on Friday, 1st November), DS Lisa Swain pointed out that Joel could have been carrying personal belongings with him, which could have led to a conclusion of the case.
Corrie viewers were pleased to see Joel Deering meet a grisly end after preying on young women in Weatherfield. However, it's still unclear exactly what happened. Kit Green is currently leading the murder investigation after Joel's body was found, but Corrie fans have become increasingly suspicious of his recent behaviour.
'Kit’s just deleted his own name off the vehicle records,' wrote one follower of the ITV show.
While another wrote, 'Did anyone else see that Kit has deleted evidence related to Joel Deering death?'
While another fan had the theory, 'What if Kit is interviewing Lisa as the main suspect, trying to frame her for Joel's murder (which he commited), then Lisa realises what's he's trying to do and turns it round on him, does a Roz Huntley (iykyk) and asks if she's still a police officer and arrests Kit!!'
And another wrote, 'aaaaand nobody is surprised that kit is a bent copper. we literally saw it before with sarah planting evidence and the dodgy t-shirts lol could see that coming from a mile away.'
While another commented, writing about their 'wild theory', I said weeks ago that I reckon Kit was involved and tonight's episode has definitely made me think that I could be right with my wild theory.'
And another wrote, 'I defo 100% think Kit killed Joel and trying to frame someone for it so he can be promoted and try to take Lisa's job.'
Watch this space to see how the story develops.
Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 4th, November, to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
