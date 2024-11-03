Coronation Street fans think THIS character is behind Joel's death

Coronation Street fans have a theory about Kit Green's involvement in Joel Deering’s (played by Calum Lill) murder case, suggesting that he could be the one behind the killing.

In the latest instalment of Coronation Street (which aired on Friday, 1st November), DS Lisa Swain pointed out that Joel could have been carrying personal belongings with him, which could have led to a conclusion of the case.

Corrie viewers were pleased to see Joel Deering meet a grisly end after preying on young women in Weatherfield. However, it's still unclear exactly what happened. Kit Green is currently leading the murder investigation after Joel's body was found, but Corrie fans have become increasingly suspicious of his recent behaviour.

'Kit’s just deleted his own name off the vehicle records,' wrote one follower of the ITV show.

Kit’s just deleted his own name off the vehicle records. 😬 👀 #CoronationStreet #Corrie @itvcorrie pic.twitter.com/XkHVVCzCK5November 1, 2024

While another wrote, 'Did anyone else see that Kit has deleted evidence related to Joel Deering death?'

Did anyone else see that Kit has deleted evidence related to Joel Deering death? #WhoKilledJoel @itvcorrieNovember 1, 2024

While another fan had the theory, 'What if Kit is interviewing Lisa as the main suspect, trying to frame her for Joel's murder (which he commited), then Lisa realises what's he's trying to do and turns it round on him, does a Roz Huntley (iykyk) and asks if she's still a police officer and arrests Kit!!'

What if Kit is interviewing Lisa as the main suspect, trying to frame her for Joel's murder (which he commited), then Lisa realises what's he's trying to do and turns it round on him, does a Roz Huntley (iykyk) and asks if she's still a police officer and arrests Kit!! #corrie pic.twitter.com/hlxvD4lWjWNovember 1, 2024

And another wrote, 'aaaaand nobody is surprised that kit is a bent copper. we literally saw it before with sarah planting evidence and the dodgy t-shirts lol could see that coming from a mile away.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

aaaaand nobody is surprised that kit is a bent copper. we literally saw it before with sarah planting evidence and the dodgy t-shirts lol could see that coming from a mile away #corrieNovember 1, 2024

While another commented, writing about their 'wild theory', I said weeks ago that I reckon Kit was involved and tonight's episode has definitely made me think that I could be right with my wild theory.'

I said weeks ago that I reckon Kit was involved and tonight's episode has definitely made me think that I could be right with my wild theory #corrieNovember 1, 2024

And another wrote, 'I defo 100% think Kit killed Joel and trying to frame someone for it so he can be promoted and try to take Lisa's job.'

I defo 100% think Kit killed Joel and trying to frame someone for it so he can be promoted and try to take Lisa's job #Corrie https://t.co/Xf37CmCg2ANovember 1, 2024

Watch this space to see how the story develops.

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 4th, November, to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.