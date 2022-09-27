Coronation Street fans work out what happens next after shock murder twist
Coronation Street viewers saw Stephen Reid kill Leo Thompkins in last night's episode
Coronation Street fans watched last night's episode in shock as desperate Stephen Reid murdered Leo Thompkins.
Stephen is in dire financial straits and with his estranged wife Gabrielle on his case for the money he stole from her, he couldn't see a way out.
But Leo discovered Stephen was planning to sell Audrey's house from under her and - foolishly - told sneaky Steve what he'd found out.
Leo had been getting ready to move to Canada with Jenny Connor. But a confrontation between Leo and Stephen on the balcony at Underworld led to a tussle. And when Leo dropped his phone and bent to pick it up, Stephen saw his chance.
Viewers were shocked at his cold-hearted brutality (and, let's be honest, a bit surprised by his strength) as he launched rugby playing Leo off the balcony and into the bin below.
As lifeless Leo lay among the factory rubbish, Stephen set about concealing his crime - he even went back later and moved the body.
Is this the beginning of a new serial killer storyline for Coronation Street?
Fans certainly think so - and they reckon they've worked out who Stephen could kill next.
So @itvcorrie I’m guessing the next murder is Stevens Wife ? #coronationstreet #corrieSeptember 26, 2022
Think Stephen will definitely kill again… I’m thinking 🤔 next could be his ex wife #corrieSeptember 27, 2022
Some viewers believe Stephen's troublesome ex-wife Gabrielle is someone who should be watching her back.
After all, let's not forget Street killer Richard Hillman's ex Patricia met a similar fate when she bothered him for money!
Though other fans think it's Audrey who needs to be careful, because Stephen wants to get his mucky mitts on her moolah.
I think Stephen will try and kill Audrey for her money now. #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrieSeptember 26, 2022
But let's not forget this is Coronation Street, where murderers very rarely only kill once!
Could Stephen be on his way to racking up a victim count to rival Pat Phelan, Richard Hillman or John Stape?
It definitely looks that way!
How long before Stepehn kills LeoThen kills his wifeThen tries to kill Audrey?A dayA weekA month? #corrieSeptember 26, 2022
Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.
