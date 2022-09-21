Coronation Street spoilers: 5 dark autumn twists heading to Weatherfield

The stakes are high in Coronation Street this autumn, with deadly secrets being revealed, hearts being broken and some exciting new arrivals.

Here's the lowdown on what you don't want to miss...

Stephen's dodgy dealings

As soon as he came back to Coronation Street, Stephen Reid was marked as a baddie by the viewers!

Now we know that he's lost all his money, he's lying to his family, his ex-wife has showed up and revealed he stole from the business, he's determined to get his mitts on Audrey's cash and he's even buying ill-fitting suits in charity shops.

Times are tough!

Producer Iain MacLeod has revealed that Stephen's story will get "more and more desperate and dark" this autumn with horrible repercussions for Jenny, Leo and fan favourite Audrey.

According to Iain, while poor Audrey isn't in physical danger, her blind affection for her sneaky son will test her emotions.

And as for Jenny, Iain says things could be very tricky for the Rovers landlady after she made the mistake of locking lips with Stephen.

"She couldn't really have picked a worse person," he teased.

Jenny couldn't have chosen a worse person to make a mistake with, according to producer Iain MacLeod. (Image credit: ITV)

Toyah's torment as she goes on trial

Toyah Habeeb is in a right old mess, isn't she? She's just confessed that she did want to hurt - or even kill - husband Imran when she drove into that wall.

And she's confessed to old flame Spider, who we all now know is an undercover police officer.

With Toyah about to go on trial for Imran's murder, things are looking bleak for the counsellor.

"Toyah considers herself to have strong morals," Iain told us. "So when she gets up in that courtroom there's every possibility she might hit self destruct."

And Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah, agrees: "It's not looking good," she revealed. "The pressure is mounting."

And she added that she'd love a prison storyline! Does this mean Toyah's going to be banged up? We'll have to wait and see!

Toyah's facing jail after the car accident that killed Imran. (Image credit: ITV)

Dee Dee Bailey's arrival

The Bailey family are having a tough time right now since James had a cardiac arrest on the football pitch.

But they'll be delighted when the much-mentioned missing Bailey, Dee Dee, arrives in the Street.

Dee Dee is an unusual soap arrival, Iain said, because she doesn't arrive with a dark secret!

He told us that Dee Dee is "chaos" and "lots of fun". She's a lawyer, so could she step into Imran's job to help Adam Barlow with his work load?

"She's incredibly competent at her job," said Iain. "She's the sort of person that would take down a team of hotshot lawyers to defend her client but will then turn to leave the courtroom and you realise she's done the whole thing with her skirt tucked into her knickers!"

Dee Dee will also be thrown into the heart of another major storyline, but what trouble will she find herself in?

James is getting over his cardiac arrest so his sister's arrival will be a welcome distraction. (Image credit: ITV)

Spider's secret revealed!

Now the truth has been revealed about Spider Nugent's real identity, we're all in shock!

We never thought for a minute that he'd be DI Nugent, but we love this twist in his return storyline.

And according to Martin Hancock, who plays the former activist, Spider's going to get involved with some "really dangerous stuff".

Sounds intriguing!

Though Spider is currently up to his neck in Toyah's ordeal, he's not just back for that storyline. He'll get involved in all sorts of new stories and mixed up with other characters, too.

Spider's up to his neck in Toyah's troubles right now - but there's more to come. (Image credit: ITV)

Kelly's dramatic exit!

One of the storylines everyone's really looking forward to this autumn is Kelly Neelan's dramatic exit.

Coronation Street's cast and crew have been hard at work using cinematic technology, more normally seen in Marvel films like Avengers: End Game, to create a jaw-dropping stunt for Kelly's exit.

Iain MacLeod explained the tech has allowed them to shoot "an incredible rooftop scene" as part of Kelly's storyline.

"We've created this incredibly cinematic sequence as the centre piece which I'm excited about."

Because Millie Gibson, who plays Kelly, is leaving, Iain said they've been able to raise the stakes for this storyline.

"We're going to have the characters step on all these landmines we've buried for them over the years."

Sounds thrilling!

"It's among the most impressive things I've worked on during my varied career in soap," Iain added.

Kelly's exit is going to be cinematic, according to producer Iain MacLeod. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.