Coronation Street spoilers: Audrey Roberts reveals more about her suicide attempt!
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 31st August 2022 on ITV.
Audrey Roberts opens up to her family at the salon reopening in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
As the Platts gather for Audrey Robert’s Salon launch party, Stephen badgers Audrey about signing for the trust fund. However he’s floored when she asserts that she’s changed her mind and then admits to her family that she tried to take her own life. As she explains how she overdosed, Audrey reveals that she’s made an ordinary will giving them each equal shares with the exception of Stephen who was kind enough to say he didn’t need it.
Toyah and Peter are busy putting the world to rights when they’re joined by Spider and Griff. When Peter lets slip that Carla is doing business with Nadeem Atallah, Griff reveals that Nadeem is notorious for his unethical working practices and this could be their chance to expose him. Will Toyah and Peter go along with his plan?
Leo takes up a labouring job with Ed but he’s sour about being stuck in Weatherfield. Jenny tells Leo that she doesn’t want to stand in the way of his future but does she really mean what she’s saying?
A desperate Asha begs Aadi not to cut Dev out of his life as he loves him but Aadi calls at the shop and hands Dev his Mum’s engagement ring. Dev is relieved to think the engagement is off but does Aadi have another plan up his sleeve?
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
