Coronation Street spoilers: James Bailey collapses!

James Bailey collapses on the football pitch in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As James Bailey puts the Rovers team through their paces, Dev gives a pre-match pep talk. But when Tim misconstrues his words and thinks Dev’s making a dig at his impotence, he accuses Peter of betraying his confidence and storms out. With little choice, James agrees to step in. As they set off, Aggie spots a glum Tim and invites him for a brew. As he opens up to Aggie, the match kicks off.

The Flying Horse take the lead but with only minutes remaining, James gives the game his all, putting the Rovers in front, but suddenly he collapses. Ed rushes across the pitch frantically calling an ambulance as Michael performs CPR on James. Will James survive? And will Aggie make it in time to see him?

Stephen lets himself into No.8 and taking out the trust fund papers, practises Audrey’s signature. Suddenly Audrey appears - has she caught him in the act or will he talk his way out of trouble again?

Has Audrey uncovered the real Stephen? (Image credit: ITV)

Carla’s unimpressed to see Griff chatting to Toyah but Griff lies and asserts that he wasn’t the one who threw the bottle and he doesn’t condone that sort of behaviour. Carla’s further worried when she finds Griff lecturing Peter about his conspiracy theory on big pharma companies. But will Peter tell her to butt out when she makes it clear that she disapproves of him fraternising with Griff?

Brian, Wendy and Mary discover they all have parts in the am dram production, whilst Ken and Evelyn failed to make the grade.

The am dram cast is announced. (Image credit: ITV)

At Hope’s suggestion, Sam makes out he loves gaming and invites Jack and Liam round after school. But as the kids embark on a football computer game, Sam remarks that it’s pointless as it requires no skill or strategy and Liam and Jack look at him in disbelief. As Sam does his best to make conversation, it’s clear he finds it difficult and when they quiz him about the letters he writes he’s quick to change the subject.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.