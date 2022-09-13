Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly Neelan plots her revenge!
This episode will currently air at 8:00pm on Monday 19th September on ITV, but this is subject to change. We will keep this page updated if the date should move.
Kelly Neelan plans to kill Gary in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
As a furious Kelly Neelan stews over Gary she approaches Todd and, making out that she’s acting on behalf of a friend, asks him if he’s got any dodgy contacts. Todd asserts she’d be best to go to the police if she wants to do something she shouldn't. Called to the station to identify her kidnapper, Craig shows Kelly some photos, including one of Kieron, but Kelly makes out she’s never seen him before. Craig’s frustrated while outside the police station, Kelly approaches Kieron and offers him £10k to kill Gary. Will he agree to off Gary for the money or does he have something else in mind?
When a panicky David reveals he thinks the sinkhole in the garden is opening up again, the Platts plan to move out while Leo conducts a full survey. When Audrey suggests they can all stay with her, Leo clocks Stephen’s unease. He confides in Jenny that he finds Stephen rather odd, as if he’s hiding something. Jenny masks her anxiety but has Leo stumbled on something more?
Desperate for some extra cash, Bernie persuades Nina to let her give the flat a good clean for Roy’s birthday. Later, she finds a box of old clothes and suggests they donate them to charity.
However, Nina fails to spot Hayley’s red anorak in the box! How will Roy react when he discovers the anorak is gone?
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
