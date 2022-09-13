Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly Neelan plots her revenge!

Kelly Neelan plans to kill Gary in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As a furious Kelly Neelan stews over Gary she approaches Todd and, making out that she’s acting on behalf of a friend, asks him if he’s got any dodgy contacts. Todd asserts she’d be best to go to the police if she wants to do something she shouldn't. Called to the station to identify her kidnapper, Craig shows Kelly some photos, including one of Kieron, but Kelly makes out she’s never seen him before. Craig’s frustrated while outside the police station, Kelly approaches Kieron and offers him £10k to kill Gary. Will he agree to off Gary for the money or does he have something else in mind?

When a panicky David reveals he thinks the sinkhole in the garden is opening up again, the Platts plan to move out while Leo conducts a full survey. When Audrey suggests they can all stay with her, Leo clocks Stephen’s unease. He confides in Jenny that he finds Stephen rather odd, as if he’s hiding something. Jenny masks her anxiety but has Leo stumbled on something more?

There's a flaw in Stephen's plan. (Image credit: ITV)

Desperate for some extra cash, Bernie persuades Nina to let her give the flat a good clean for Roy’s birthday. Later, she finds a box of old clothes and suggests they donate them to charity.

However, Nina fails to spot Hayley’s red anorak in the box! How will Roy react when he discovers the anorak is gone?

Hayley's coat goes walkabout. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.