Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny Connor kisses Stephen!
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 2nd September 2022 on ITV.
A drunken Jenny Connor rebounds with Stephen in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
As Jenny Connor assures Rita it was fun while it lasted but she’ll get over Leo, Rita’s not taken in by her bravado. Meanwhile, Stephen and Sarah pour over their business plan and when Sarah reveals that Jenny is the sole owner of the pub, Stephen’s interest is piqued.
Later, Stephen turns on the charm and flirts with Jenny, who after one too many drinks, invites him through to the back and handing him a drink, kisses him passionately. Having had a talking to from Rita and Gemma, Leo returns holding an engagement ring. But as Gemma heads through to the back room with Leo will they find Jenny and Stephen in a clinch?
Toyah warns Carla that by doing business with Nadeem, she could damage her reputation. When Carla reveals it’s too late, the deal is done, Sarah’s furious to realise she’s been left out of the loop again.
Elsewhere, Toyah meets up with Spider and Griff and confirms she’d like to play a part when they ambush Nadeem. But Toyah’s shocked when Spider tells her to back off…
When Ken spots Wendy in the cafe, he invites her to see a musical with him but she gives him the cold shoulder leaving him bemused. As Wendy goes to settle up, she’s annoyed when Ken steps in and pays her bill. He assures her that he simply wants to be friends as he enjoyed her company the other evening and suggests they go for a drink. Will Wendy agree?
A proud Nick wishes Sam luck for his first day at high school. Back home, Hope watches Sam slip a letter in the postbox. What is he up to?
Also, Mary does her best to drum up interest in her am-dram production.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.