Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny Connor kisses Stephen!

A drunken Jenny Connor rebounds with Stephen in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Jenny Connor assures Rita it was fun while it lasted but she’ll get over Leo, Rita’s not taken in by her bravado. Meanwhile, Stephen and Sarah pour over their business plan and when Sarah reveals that Jenny is the sole owner of the pub, Stephen’s interest is piqued.

Later, Stephen turns on the charm and flirts with Jenny, who after one too many drinks, invites him through to the back and handing him a drink, kisses him passionately. Having had a talking to from Rita and Gemma, Leo returns holding an engagement ring. But as Gemma heads through to the back room with Leo will they find Jenny and Stephen in a clinch?

Toyah warns Carla that by doing business with Nadeem, she could damage her reputation. When Carla reveals it’s too late, the deal is done, Sarah’s furious to realise she’s been left out of the loop again.

Elsewhere, Toyah meets up with Spider and Griff and confirms she’d like to play a part when they ambush Nadeem. But Toyah’s shocked when Spider tells her to back off…

Spider's attitude stuns Toyah. (Image credit: ITV)

When Ken spots Wendy in the cafe, he invites her to see a musical with him but she gives him the cold shoulder leaving him bemused. As Wendy goes to settle up, she’s annoyed when Ken steps in and pays her bill. He assures her that he simply wants to be friends as he enjoyed her company the other evening and suggests they go for a drink. Will Wendy agree?

A proud Nick wishes Sam luck for his first day at high school. Back home, Hope watches Sam slip a letter in the postbox. What is he up to?

Also, Mary does her best to drum up interest in her am-dram production.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.