‘Coronation Street’ fans work out who sabotaged Nina's memorial garden for Seb?

The death of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) sent shockwaves through Coronation Street, leaving everyone reeling after he was brutally beaten to death in a hate-crime attack back in May.

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) was also a victim of the attack but survived, and has been struggling to come to terms with his death and the trauma she experienced ever since.

After Nina created a touching memorial garden for Seb earlier this week, Coronation Street last night aired a shock twist that saw Seb's garden being trashed by a mystery figure.

After constantly battling with her agony and heartbreak, things started to look just a bit brighter for Nina when vicar Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) spoke briefly about a memorial veg plot that had been left by one of his parishioners, which gave Nina a brilliant idea.

Café owner and Nina’s uncle, Roy Cropper (David Neilson) was ecstatic to hear about Nina’s idea to create a memorial garden for Seb and so was Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges), who kindly provided her the land beside the builder’s yard.

Nina worked hard on creating a memorial garden for Seb, only for it to be trashed in last night's episode. (Image credit: ITV)

Asha decided to collect money for the memorial, knowing how much it meant to Nina to create the garden.

When a donation of £400 was made that quickly kickstarted the making of the memorial, Asha claimed that her father Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) made the generous donation.

In reality, it was actually Asha herself after she sold her laptop to help raise the money for the memorial.

Nina is heartbroken to find the garden has been vandalised tomorrow. (Image credit: ITV)

But in Friday’s hour-long episode, we will see Nina and Roy discover that the memorial garden has been damaged and heartbroken Nina is left to start cleaning up the chaos.

However, fans are convinced this is no coincidence and that the damage is all Abi's handiwork...

Deffo Abi who destroyed the memorial garden #CorrieAugust 11, 2021 See more

I bet it’s Abi who smashed up the garden #CorrieAugust 11, 2021 See more

Has got to be Abi who has smashed the garden up #CorrieAugust 11, 2021 See more

And it seems fans could be right, because in tomorrow's episode Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) and Seb’s grief-stricken mother, Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) walk by and while Sally is horrified by the destruction, Abi stays silent and leaves.

However, Nina has other ideas, and after her ex Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) admitted that she still has feelings for her, an angry and distraught Nina quickly becomes convinced that Asha is guilty of wrecking the garden.

But who has the best detective skills? Is Nina right to question Asha's innocence? Or are fans right that Abi is the guilty one?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also stream this week’s episodes on ITV Hub now.