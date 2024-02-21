Coronation Street favourite Maureen Lipman reveals how long she will stay on the soap

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman opened up about her future on the soap.

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman has shared how long she'll stay on the soap as Evelyn Plummer.

Maureen has played Tyrone Dobbs' (Alan Halsall) no-nonsense grandmother since 2018.

Her acid tongue and one liners often has fans in stitches, but she has recently been involved in some serious storylines, including lying about her drug addict daughter Cassie’s (Claire Sweeney) death and being at the centre of danger when she discovered Terry the dog abuser was running an illegal puppy farm at his home.

She also lost her beloved dog Cerberus, who had to be put down after he ate an Eccles cake that her friend Roy Cropper (David Neilson) dropped on the floor of his café.

Talking to Beyond the Title podcast , Maureen revealed her future on the soap and how much longer she'll remain on the cobbles.

She said: "It’s a good enough job, it’s a little hard — there’s good and there’s bad but it’s a nice group of people, it’s nice being up North. I’ll stick around for a bit longer."

Tyrone Dobbs, Evelyn and Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

After witnessing Terry mistreating the dog, Evelyn rescued his pet and took it back home to the family, with Hope and Ruby naming her Taylor after Taylor Swift.

However, Terry tracked down Evelyn and locked her inside the shop to intimidate her. But after reporting him to the police, she decided to handle the situation herself and joined forces with Cassie to uncover what he was up to.

They soon discovered that he was breeding and selling puppies out of a puppy farm, with Coronation Street working with the RSPCA on the storyline.

Evelyn was confronted by abusive dog owner Terry. (Image credit: ITV)

Evelyn's daughter and Tyrone's biological mum Cassie unexpectedly turned up on the cobbles last year and reunited with her son.

Tyrone was stunned when his mother arrived, after believing that she was dead all these years, due to his grandmother Evelyn lying that Cassie had died. Ever since her return, Cassie has been welcomed into the family fold and even landed a job at Webster's Autocentre.

However, she still finds herself going back to her old habits and causing trouble in Weatherfield. But her mum Evelyn is always on-hand to keep her in check.

