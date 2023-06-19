FIRST LOOK: Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney looks UNRECOGNISABLE as Cassie

Coronation Street newcomer Claire Sweeney has shared how nobody recognised her when she transformed into her dishevelled character Cassie.

Claire is set to arrive on the cobbles as Cassie, Tyrone Dobbs' (Alan Halsall) biological mother and the long-lost daughter of Evelyn Plummer (Dame Maureen Lipman).

Back in 2018, Tyrone went in search of his biological family after discovering that Jackie Dobbs, who had raised Tyrone from a baby, wasn't actually his birth mother.

Claire Sweeney as Cassie in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Tyrone's search for the truth led him to his grandmother Evelyn after working out that her daughter Cassandra was his biological mother.

Evelyn admitted that she had abandoned Tyrone at a police station in 1982 after not trusting Cassandra to look after him properly due to her drug habit. But Evelyn has since been living a lie, telling Tyrone that Cassandra died.

Cassie and her mum Evelyn Plummer. (Image credit: ITV)

But it seems Evelyn is about to be caught up in her web of lies when Cassie, who is an addict, unexpectedly turns up in Weatherfield.

Talking to What To Watch, Brookside legend Claire revealed that she was pleased when she discovered that Cassie looked strikingly different from her usual glamorous self.

She added that even the cast failed to recognise her on set when she transformed into her soap alter-ego.

Claire explained: "The first day filming on the cobbles one of the extras said to me, 'Oh, we didn't recognise you' and a full 'brilliant!' That's how I wanted to be, I want her to be so far removed from me.

"The minute I get the clothes on, the leggings, the Converse and the cap, looking really rough, I kind of become that character. And it will be interesting to see if she does end up a little bit glam if she sorts itself out, I don't know that far yet. I think it's absolutely brilliant as an actress, you just want to be quite removed from yourself and she certainly is."

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.