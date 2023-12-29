Coronation Street spoilers: Cassie Plummer in GRAVE DANGER!

Cassie Plummer breaks into Terry’s house in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Evelyn and Cassie Plummer show Roy a puppy for sale online and think that Terry is the unseen person holding it in the photo. Roy calls to make an inquiry and gets through to a woman called Joan who gives him her address in the precinct.

Cassie calls in pretending she has bought a large delivery of dog food and gets Terry’s address. Deciding to pay him a visit, she climbs in through the downstairs window of a house into a room full of crates of puppies and a bag of cash nearby. As Terry enters with a baseball bat, he’s distracted by a noise outside. Cassie stuffs the cash into her pockets and is gathering up the puppies to make her escape when Terry enters the room and surveys the open cages. Will Cassie manage to rescue the puppies and get away from Terry?

Later, Craig calls at the cafe with news that Terry’s been seriously assaulted after Evelyn was seen arguing with him outside his house. A guilty Cassie watches on as Evelyn gets into Craig’s police car.

Terry catches Cassie in his flat. (Image credit: ITV)

As the Alahan twins plan their birthday bash, Asha’s curious to receive a call from university. Asha tells Amy someone reported Isla for having an inappropriate interest in her and she accuses Nina of reporting Isla out of jealousy. Are her suspicions correct?

Meanwhile, Aadi finds a simmering Nina in Victoria Gardens and they swap accounts of their rows with Amy and Asha. When Aadi compliments Nina, the pair suddenly kiss!

Asha accuses Nina of meddling. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy promises Paul he hasn’t changed his mind but is unhappy about deceiving Bernie and Gemma. Changing the subject for Summer’s benefit, they decide to matchmake Todd and Moses. Billy, Paul and Summer have Todd over for dinner and when Moses arrives on his final visit of the day, Paul invites him to join them.

When Damon finally answers Harvey’s non-stop calls, he threatens to kill Harvey but kicks himself upon realising Sarah’s overheard.



In the cafe, Bobby meets Amy and asks Aadi if she’s single. When Aadi tells Bobby she’s off the market, Amy flies off the handle saying she’ll be giving his birthday a miss. Has Aadi ruined his chance with Amy?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.