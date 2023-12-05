Coronation Street spoilers: Terry ATTACKS Evelyn Plummer!
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 11th December 2023 on ITV1.
Evelyn Plummer has an unwanted customer in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
At No.9, Hope and Ruby fuss over the dog and announce that they’ve named her Taylor, after Taylor Swift. Terry corners Evelyn Plummer in the precinct but she denies knowing anything about his pet. But she’s horrified to find Cassie taking Taylor out for a walk and bundles them back into the house.
Unbeknown to them, Terry watches from across the street. He tracks down Evelyn to the shop and flipping the sign to ‘closed’, he bolts the door and menacingly advances on Evelyn, demanding to know what she’s done with his dog. When Dev finds the door locked, he enlists Gary to help him break in, but will they be in time to save Evelyn?
Having gained permission from Waterfords, Daniel shows Daisy into the empty Rovers and suggests that rather than buying a flat in Redbank, they buy the pub instead.
Daisy’s gobsmacked but will she agree to his plan?
Stu meets up with Lesley, the PI, who reveals that in 2020 Dom was done for dangerous driving in Germany.
What will Stu do with the information?
Audrey shows Stephen’s belongings to Jenny and asks her if there’s anything she’d like. Jenny takes his laptop, explaining that she used to borrow it from time to time.
When David suggests she should throw Stephen’s diary in the bin as she’ll find it upsetting, Audrey won’t hear of it, adamant that he wasn’t all bad.
Tyrone is still furious at Cassie for letting Hope have her nose pierced.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.