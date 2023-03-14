Coronation Street: Roy Cropper devastated over shock Weatherfield DEATH

Coronation Street's Roy Cropper (David Neilson) finds himself in the middle of a Weatherfield death scandal next week as Evelyn Plummer's (Maureen Lipman) greyhound Cerberus falls victim to the café owner's poisonous bakes.

The Coronation Street tragedy kicks off when Evelyn and her furry friend drop in at Roy's Rolls, where Roy apologises for not coming to her birthday party and soon the issue is all forgotten.

Later on, Evelyn is concerned when she notices that Cerberus has no interest in his food and when the pooch shows no signs of improvement, she and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) decide to take him to the vet where they're told that he may have food poisoning.

As Evelyn worries about her canine best friend, a guilty Roy makes a shocking confession. He admits that he dropped an Eccles cake in the café while being distracted by his phone and fears that Cerberus may have eaten it.

With the currants being toxic to dogs, a furious Evelyn vows to never forgive Roy if something happens to Cerberus.

Evelyn Plummer and her beloved dog Cerberus. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Evelyn's worst nightmare is confirmed when she's given the devastating news that Cerberus has kidney failure and will need to be put down.

With Evelyn branding the café a death trap, a guilt-ridden Roy tells Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) that he’s getting rid of his phone as had he not been distracted, he would never have dropped the cake and Cerberus wouldn't have got sick.

As a heartbroken Evelyn mourns the loss of her beloved Cerberus, will she cut all ties with Roy or can she forgive him and somehow repair their friendship?

Cerberus became a close companion to Evelyn following the death of her daughter and helped her through the difficult times in her life, including her sister Millie Pritchard's terminal illness.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.