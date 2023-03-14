Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman gets SHOCKING news
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 24th March 2023 on ITV1.
Paul Foreman’s injuries remain a mystery in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having taken a call from Dee-Dee asking for a witness statement, Peter visits Paul Foreman and orders him to back off and stop using Carla’s mental health problems for his own financial gain. Paul assures him that’s not the case but Peter accuses him of faking his injuries... but it sees there is more to Paul's injuries than meet the eye. What is going on?
The neurologist tells Paul that he’s sending him for further scans but the problems he’s experiencing are unlikely to have been caused by the accident. Paul’s shocked as Dee-Dee confirms that if that’s the case he won’t be entitled to compensation… leaving Paul in bigger trouble than he could have imagined.
Struggling to pay the rent, Aaron tells Summer he reckons it is time they lived together again. Summer is taken aback but agrees to think about it. What will she decide?
As the stags have a low-key do at the Bistro, Christina reveals she’s organised a surprise for Daisy. But as two friends from her past, Samantha and Ellie arrive, Daisy is mortified and can't get the women out of there quick enough. What went on in her past that has got Daisy so flustered?
With Evelyn branding the cafe a death trap, Roy tells Nina he’s getting rid of his phone as had he not been distracted, he would never have dropped the cake and Cerberus wouldn't have got sick.
Ryan tells Nick about Crystal and how she’s offering him a gig in Ibiza. Nick advises him to think carefully about which is more important to him, Ibiza or Alya. What will Ryan do? Is he about to leave Waeterfield, and Alya, behind for good?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.