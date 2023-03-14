Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman gets SHOCKING news

Paul Foreman’s injuries remain a mystery in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having taken a call from Dee-Dee asking for a witness statement, Peter visits Paul Foreman and orders him to back off and stop using Carla’s mental health problems for his own financial gain. Paul assures him that’s not the case but Peter accuses him of faking his injuries... but it sees there is more to Paul's injuries than meet the eye. What is going on?

The neurologist tells Paul that he’s sending him for further scans but the problems he’s experiencing are unlikely to have been caused by the accident. Paul’s shocked as Dee-Dee confirms that if that’s the case he won’t be entitled to compensation… leaving Paul in bigger trouble than he could have imagined.

Struggling to pay the rent, Aaron tells Summer he reckons it is time they lived together again. Summer is taken aback but agrees to think about it. What will she decide?

Summer is taken aback by Aaron's suggestion. (Image credit: ITV)

As the stags have a low-key do at the Bistro, Christina reveals she’s organised a surprise for Daisy. But as two friends from her past, Samantha and Ellie arrive, Daisy is mortified and can't get the women out of there quick enough. What went on in her past that has got Daisy so flustered?

With Evelyn branding the cafe a death trap, Roy tells Nina he’s getting rid of his phone as had he not been distracted, he would never have dropped the cake and Cerberus wouldn't have got sick.

Ryan tells Nick about Crystal and how she’s offering him a gig in Ibiza. Nick advises him to think carefully about which is more important to him, Ibiza or Alya. What will Ryan do? Is he about to leave Waeterfield, and Alya, behind for good?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.