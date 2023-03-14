Coronation Street spoilers: Nick Tilsley is in GRAVE danger!

Nick Tilsley is in danger as Damon corners him in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sarah’s unimpressed to realise Adam is still representing Damon. Meeting up in the ginnel, Sarah begs Damon to stay away from Nick Tilsey and drop Adam as his solicitor but he refuses to make any promises.

Dee-Dee warns Damon he’s unlikely to walk free as whoever stitched him up knew what they were doing. Damon’s fuming and cornering Nick in the bistro office, closes the door behind him…

With Cerberus still sick, a concerned Tyrone insists they take him to the vet. When the vet suggests food poisoning, a guilty Roy reveals he dropped an Eccles cake in the café and fears Cerberus may have eaten it. Both angry and worried, Evelyn tells Roy that if anything happens to Cerberus, she’ll never forgive him.

Later, the vet breaks the news to Evelyn that Cerberus is suffering from kidney failure!

Roy is in the dog house with Evelyn. (Image credit: ITV)

Stephen lies to Sarah, making out that the Americans have pulled out of the contract.

Meanwhile, Peter visits Carla and drops the bombshell that the factory workers have voted to put Stephen in charge.

Peter delivers some bad news. (Image credit: ITV)

When Gemma confides in Paul that the wedding venue is demanding full payment up front or the whole thing’s off, Dee-Dee overhears him on the phone to the bank.

Meanwhile, when Paul reveals that there’s been no improvement in his hand, Dr Gaddas refers him to a neurologist.

Ryan persuades Alya to meet him in the bistro later, just before Ibiza club promoter Crystal calls in, handing Ryan her business card.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.