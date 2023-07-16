Coronation Street reveals DRAMATIC exit plan for THIS character
Will Coronation Street fans be happy to see the back of Brian's cousin Isabella?
Coronation Street character Isabella hasn't been a popular character on the ITV show, with many viewers getting frustrated with her meddling ways.
But it looks like Brian Packham could be about to see the back of his difficult cousin Isabella on Coronation Street, as their continued conflict looks set to come to a head.
After cousin Isabella has thrown Brian's life into disaray, including insulting his friends George Shuttleworth and Mary Taylor, he's become determined to get rid of his irritating relative.
Taking action, Brian contacts Isabella's builders back in naples to try and get her to leave Weatherfield for good, according to reporting from Digital Spy.
Isabella overhears the conversation and confronts Brian, who admits that he would like her to leave him alone. She reacts emotionally to his confession and tells him that he is her only friend.
But later scenes see Mary and Brian waving Isabella off at the airport - could this be the end of Brian's woes and are viewers seeing Isabella's stint on the cobbles finally come to an end?
Corrie fans certainly see, to hope so!
Recently, Peter Gunn, who plays Brian in the show, spoke to Digital Spy about Isabella’s role in the show.
He said, "I keep thinking that she'll come out with a broad Lancashire accent at some point!"
"But no, she is Italian and she is my Italian cousin. I think she's hiding something back in Italy, but I don't know what.
"I think something's going on, because she wanted to come here, rather than us go there.
"So she's either running away from something or she's just very unpopular!"
Tune into next week's episodes of Coronation Street, next airing Monday, 17th July 2023 to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
