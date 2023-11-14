Coronation Street star Alan Halsall to exit soap after surgery

Coronation Street favourite Alan Halsall is set to take a temporary break from the soap to recover from knee surgery.

Alan, who is best known for playing much-loved mechanic Tyrone Dobbs, revealed on Instagram that he had major surgery.

Sharing a picture of himself recovering in bed, he captioned the post: "ACL

Reconstruction surgery. Well, On Friday I underwent ACL reconstruction surgery.

I have been told the surgery went really well



He continued: "I know I have a long 9-12 months of rehabilitation ahead of me but I’m sure with the support of family & friends I’ll get there. Thank you to the amazing! Staff at Oaklands... and also Thanks to my very own nurse Ratched @missdrewmerry93 Any rehab tips or advice??"

Soap bosses will have to write an exit storyline for his character Tyrone, with the character set to depart Weatherfield in early 2024 while Alan recovers from his surgery.

A Coronation Street rep told Entertainment Daily: “Alan will be on screen in the coming weeks as we film two months ahead, and then he’ll be taking a short break whilst he recovers.”

This news comes as Alan was reportedly set to be a part of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up, but was forced to pull out of the show due to his surgery.

A source told The Mirror: "It’s a big blow, but there’s no way he can go to Australia – his surgeon would have a fit. Alan needs to recover fully and then maybe he can take part next year.

"It’s a massive shame because everyone was really looking forward to having him on the show, but these things happen."

Recently in the soap, Tyrone was left reeling after meeting his estranged biological mum and recovering drug addict Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) after spending his life believing that she had died.

Recently in the soap, Tyrone was left reeling after meeting his estranged biological mum and recovering drug addict Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) after spending his life believing that she had died.